Arsenal no longer favourites for a top-four spot according to supercomputer

As the season draws close to its ending, every game is important and winning all your remaining matches is what some clubs need to achieve their seasonal objectives.

Arsenal is dreaming of ending this season inside the top four for the first time since 2017.

It would be a great achievement, but there are so many obstacles on the way to achieving it.

Crystal Palace beat them 3-0 in their last league game and that result kept them off the fourth position.

Tottenham now occupies that final Champions League place, although they have played a game more than the Gunners.

However, a supercomputer has predicted that the Lilywhites will finish the campaign above Mikel Arteta’s side.

An SBK algorithm via The Sun predicted the final league table of the season and Tottenham retained the fourth spot, while Arsenal finished 5th on the league table.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The loss to Palace was an upsetting one, and it made our task much harder in our bid to finish this season inside the top four.

We need to win all our remaining matches now and hope the other contenders don’t do the same, but two of those games will be against Tottenham and Chelsea, which will be tough.