Arsenal no longer negotiating a new deal with Mikel Arteta despite PSG’s interest

Mikel Arteta is one of the hottest managers in Europe right now and several clubs want to make him their manager.

He has been on the Arsenal bench since the end of 2019 and continues to show he has what it takes to lead a top club.

The gaffer is one of the best around and Arsenal feels blessed to have him as their manager.

Clubs like Barcelona and PSG have been linked with a move for the ex-midfielder, which prompted Arsenal to contemplate handing him a new contract.

However, The Sun reports they have now halted talks because they do not want any distractions at this stage of the season.

The Gunners could win the Premier League and have a good chance to end this campaign successfully.

They believe holding talks over an extension now could spoil their chance of winning the title as it will distract their manager.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has been one of the finest managers around and the Spanish gaffer has made us much stronger.

He is repaying the faith shown to him and proving his previous critics wrong with some of the finest performances by a manager on the continent.

We expect him to stay for a long time, so the club does not need to rush him to extend his deal.

