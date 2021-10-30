Arsenal nominates four players for Man of the Match – Who are you voting for?

Arsenal has nominated four players for the Man of the Match Award after the impressive 2-0 win over Leicester City this afternoon.

That win extends our unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions and truth be told, the nominations could have extended to more than just the four players.

The four are, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale.

Almost every member of the Arsenal team did a great job, but goals from Magalhaes and Smith Rowe were enough to win the points.

Saka was instrumental in Arsenal’s attacking plays and who can forget Ramsdale, who pulled off one stunning save after another to preserve our clean sheet.

Arsenal has nominated four of them for the Man of the Match on its website and fans can vote for who they want to win the award.

This is the type of award you want to give to everyone in the team, considering how well they performed.

From the front to the back, Arsenal had willing runners who pressed the Foxes into giving up possession.

Our start to the game stunned them, and it looked like we were playing for a major trophy after the match.

This is the type of performance that Arsenal’s fans deserve to get from the team and it shows Mikel Arteta is making significant progress in his rebuilding job.