Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal nominates four players for Man of the Match – Who are you voting for?

Arsenal has nominated four players for the Man of the Match Award after the impressive 2-0 win over Leicester City this afternoon.

That win extends our unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions and truth be told, the nominations could have extended to more than just the four players.

The four are, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale.

Almost every member of the Arsenal team did a great job, but goals from Magalhaes and Smith Rowe were enough to win the points.

Saka was instrumental in Arsenal’s attacking plays and who can forget Ramsdale, who pulled off one stunning save after another to preserve our clean sheet.

Arsenal has nominated four of them for the Man of the Match on its website and fans can vote for who they want to win the award.

This is the type of award you want to give to everyone in the team, considering how well they performed.

From the front to the back, Arsenal had willing runners who pressed the Foxes into giving up possession.

Our start to the game stunned them, and it looked like we were playing for a major trophy after the match.

This is the type of performance that Arsenal’s fans deserve to get from the team and it shows Mikel Arteta is making significant progress in his rebuilding job.

Posted by

Tags Aaron Ramsdale Bukayo Saka Emile Smith Rowe Gabriel Magalhaes

17 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sean Williams says:
    October 30, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    It’s clearly Ramsdale, with White and Gabriel a shade behind. Big performance from Ramsdale he is clearly better than Jordan Pickford for England.

    Reply
  2. fairfan says:
    October 30, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    My top 4 are.
    1. Stan Kroenke.
    Stays calm. Never once lost faith in the club. .
    2. Arsenal Board.
    Learned from their knee jerk sacking of Unai.
    So they gave Mikel another chance to change tack and enter into a new process of rebuilding a new breed of steady, heady, disciplined youngsters with high resale value.
    3. Edu for scouting such talent.
    4. Mikel Arteta for withstanding the intense pressure at 0-3 and with a bloody minded attitude has almost single handedly willed this team out of the mire into top 5/6 respectablity in a little over two months. Manager of the season so far no doubt. A remarkable achievement.
    4. The starting X1 today plus Xhaka, Odegaard and Tierney who form the foundation of the new Arsenal.

    Reply
    1. Tas says:
      October 30, 2021 at 4:06 pm

      I’m not a Kroenke lover but have to admit they have put in the cash for the last few seasons if they had done that with AW he might have been still in charge and we would of never dropped from fourth place, hope they learnt from their mistakes

      Reply
    2. Wes says:
      October 30, 2021 at 4:07 pm

      It must be raining pounds for you @fairfan to come out with a positive comment in these site

      Reply
    3. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      October 30, 2021 at 5:12 pm

      FF 2.0…everything that was old is new again, especially in the mountains of Wyoming, where the sights are stunning but the air might be just a tad too thin for proper brain development

      Reply
    4. Dacoster says:
      October 30, 2021 at 7:40 pm

      @fairfan,I remembered u last comment on our last match,u said we will draw either loss or draw Leicester.

      Reply
      1. Admin Pat says:
        October 30, 2021 at 7:48 pm

        Fake news I’m afraid.
        Fairfan’s EXACT words were…. “Really tough but winnable with luck.
        Two sides with useful form going in.
        Logically Leicester at home should sneak it.
        I reckon though this could swing any which way”

        And It seems he was right…

        Reply
        1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
          October 30, 2021 at 10:01 pm

          the usual catch-all predictive banter by that good old FF

          Reply
          1. Admin Pat says:
            October 30, 2021 at 10:19 pm

            Hehe trvl, are you talking about predictable? Your response certainly was!

          2. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
            October 31, 2021 at 12:20 am

            like a sad outtake from My Bodyguard…how apropos

        2. fairfan says:
          October 30, 2021 at 10:13 pm

          Thanks admin. 🙂

          Reply
  3. Declan says:
    October 30, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    Ramsdale by a country mile.

    Reply
    1. Harold. Gun. says:
      October 30, 2021 at 5:12 pm

      Viva Mr Ramsdale viva

      Reply
      1. Voyageur says:
        October 30, 2021 at 5:27 pm

        Any other day Gabriel would be in with a shout but I agree Declan, can’t look beyond Ramsdale. A perfect ten today.

        Reply
  4. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    October 30, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    Nuno, Ramsdale, Gabs & ESR, with special consideration for the efforts of Partey, Lokonga and even Auba, who didn’t give up the fight when things got far too conservative after the 2nd goal

    Reply
  5. Voyageur says:
    October 30, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    Any other day Gabriel would be in with a shout but I agree Declan, can’t look beyond Ramsdale. A perfect ten today.

    Reply
  6. O.T.S says:
    October 30, 2021 at 7:40 pm

    Ramsdale wins it for me. He was unbelievable today💯……… At the same time, we shouldn’t disparage the other players performance🔥🔥🔥

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs