Arsenal not bothered if games are boring as long as they win

Arsenal has won back-to-back games against Norwich City and Burnley, but they have been in unspectacular fashion.

Both games have been 1-0 wins for Mikel Arteta’s side. They have secured three points each for the Gunners, but considering the talent in the squad, they should have been won by bigger scorelines.

However, the most important thing is that they have won matches and have also kept clean sheets after conceding nine goals from their opening three league matches and scoring none.

The Daily Mail reckons that Arteta is taking the club back to when George Graham was their manager and they played boring football just to get the right results.

They claim that the Spanish manager is now focused on making his team deliver points to the fans regardless of how good or bad the performance is.

They write: “Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal fans to feel pride in their team, so it looks like the Spaniard is taking Gunners supporters back to a separate era in their team.

“The Gunners are in a similar position to when George Graham took over in north London back in 1986 – in decline and slowly moving away from England’s biggest sides.

“Graham’s Gunners then became famed for masterminding simple and uneventful 1-0 victories, which resulted headlines like ‘Boring, Boring Arsenal’. Arteta’s Arsenal is now heading in that direction.

“The north Londoners now have back-to-back slender wins over Norwich and Burnley – both victories unspectacular yet vital to boosting confidence after a dismal start to the Gunners’ Premier League campaign.

“Graham worked with the likes of Lee Dixon, Tony Adams, Steve Bould and Nigel Winterburn to boost his backline. Arteta is producing similar results with first-choice back four Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney.

“Having White and Gabriel back fit is a major plus point for Arteta, whose defence looks much more sturdy with those two at the heart of their backline.

“Keeping them fit will be crucial to Arsenal’s form this season. As for the ‘1-0 to the Arsenal’, Arteta and his fans will definitely take that on Sunday’s north London derby. ”