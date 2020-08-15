Arsenal not considering a move for youngster branded the new Ronaldo

The reports that Arsenal is considering a move for Sporting Lisbon teenager, Joelson Fernandes is untrue, according to his agent, Kia Joorabchian.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the 17-year-old, who has been tipped to become the newest Sporting Lisbon star.

His skills have seen him likened to Cristiano Ronaldo and the reports have continually claimed that Arsenal has been in talks with the Portuguese side over signing him.

However, those have been untrue as Joorabchian just spoke to TalkSPORT and he claimed that he has never mentioned the teenager to the Gunners before now.

He used Arsenal’s links to his clients as an example to disclose how untrue rumours have been flying around constantly.

He insisted that although he has seen several articles claiming that the Gunners are interested in him, the truth is that he has never mentioned the winger to Arsenal before now.

“Everybody is linking a lot of players to a lot of clubs, particularly more so with Arsenal than others,” Joorabchian told talkSPORT.

“Today I read something about Joelson Fernandes, that Arsenal have made an offer etc, etc.

“He’s young, phenomenal talent, but we’ve never, ever spoken about him to Arsenal.

“I’ve probably seen like 25 articles about him and Arsenal and it’s so untrue, because I’ve never even spoken about him, I’ve never even mentioned him to Arsenal.

“He’s at Sporting and he’s young, he’s just broken into the first team at the age of 17, so he’s going to take time to mature and get there.

“So there’s always a lot of rumours in the market because obviously we’re in the business where fans want to know and journalists have to try to see what’s going on and they’re going to pick up on the very smallest of rumours and run with it.

“But sometimes it’s quite far from the truth.”