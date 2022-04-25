Arsenal not considering first-team role for impressive loanee William Saliba

William Saliba has enjoyed a great season of football with Marseille in Ligue 1, but Arsenal are still not believed to be ready to offer him a first-team role for next season.

The 21 year-old joined the club from St Etienne in the summer of 2019, but is yet to make his competitive debut for the Gunners as he enjoys his third loan spell away from the club.

He remains highly rated in a number of circles, with him even promoted to the France international squad, taking on both South Africa and the Ivory Coast last month.

Saliba is set to return to north London at the end of his loan spell this summer, but is unlikely to be happy should his playing time be limited upon his return, and the FootballInsider claims that there is no plan to promote him ahead of either Ben White or Gabriel Magalhaes.

The report also adds that we are open to a sale for the right price this summer, with his current temporary home Marseille believed to be keen on his extended stay beyond his loan spell.

With a potential return to Champions League football for next season, Saliba could well be viewed as one to pick up his fair share of minutes with the added need to rotate the squad with the extra top-level fixtures to juggle, and it could well prove to be that his stay at the Emirates next season could well depend on us achieving that top-four spot.

Should Saliba be given assurances over his first-team minutes next term? Should he get the chance to displace White/Gabriel for the new season?

Patrick