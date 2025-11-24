Arsenal Not Expected to Join January Race for Bournemouth Star

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is a player who is garnering a lot of acclaim this season. The Ghanaian international has been the Cherries standout performer this term, plundering six goals and providing three assists in just eleven Premier League games. His contributions have been immense, with Bournemouth currently in the top half of the table. Given his early season exploits, it is therefore no surprise that he is a player in high demand. The winter transfer window is just around the corner and a host of really big clubs are keeping tabs on the winger. He recently signed a long term deal in the summer, but a £65 million release clause will come into effect from January 2026. This has put a number of clubs on high alert and Arsenal are no exception, but any move for the forward may have to wait until the summer from an Arsenal perspective.

Arsenal Not Expected To Enter January Bidding

Football London reports that Arsenal are not expected to join the race for his signature at this stage of the season. The race for his signature has begun to intensify as Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have all been credited with an interest in the winger. Arsenal are likely not to partake in the scramble for his signature in the winter, and that is because the club is planning to oversee a quiet January transfer window. This comes off the back of a record breaking summer window in which they made no less than eight new additions to the squad. Barring a drastic U turn, the Gunners will not throw their hat into the ring for the twenty five year old. The club is also satisfied with the make up of a squad that has yielded positive results this term, while they also bid to stay compliant with UEFA’s Squad Cost Ratio limits.

A Summer Move Still Possible

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal’s stance will change on the winger next summer, but the club would seem to have decided not to advance things at the moment.

Time will tell as always. Your thoughts?

Benjamin Kenneth

