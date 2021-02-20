Arsenal not expected to put up much more of a fight than Everton against Guardiola’s men

Arsenal will face Manchester City next in a crunch Premier League game as they look to build on their 4-2 win over Leeds United.

The Gunners started this season as FA Cup and Community Shield winners and looked prepared to get back inside the top four.

But they have collected just 34 points from 24 league games so far and that leaves them 10th on the league table.

City, on the other hand, is in their best form and head into the game as the top team in the division by 10 points.

The Citizens have seen off challenges from the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham in recent weeks, which shows how in-form they are at the moment.

Arsenal is undeniably the underdogs in this game and they will have to pull off some kind of masterstroke to get the points from the game.

The Telegraph doesn’t believe that Mikel Arteta’s side will get anything from the game and they have tipped City to beat Arsenal 3-0.

They explain: “Manchester City’s sparkling run of form looks set to continue at the Emirates. Despite not playing their best football at Goodison Park midweek, Guardiola’s men ran out comfortable winners. There is little to suggest Arsenal will be able to put up much more of a fight.”