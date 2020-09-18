Arsenal not given up on Championship star despite getting bid turned down

ESPN claims that Arsenal is still interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper, David Raya despite seeing their bid for him rejected.

Arsenal wants to land the Spaniard as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez who has joined Aston Villa.

The Gunners are now left with former third choice Matt Macey as the only other goalkeeper apart from Bernd Leno.

They have identified Raya as a target since it became clear that they might lose Martinez in this transfer window.

They have offered £10 million for him, but it was turned down by the Championship side who want to keep hold of him.

Brentford reached the final of the Championship playoff last season but they lost to Fulham.

They had been promotion hopefuls for much of that season and they want to be in a good position to challenge for promotion again this season.

They have already sold Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa and they are also open to selling Said Benrahma.

However, they have decided to keep Raya, but Arsenal is keen to land him. The Gunners will reportedly go back with an improved offer even if they manage to sign Dijon’s Runar Alex Runarsson claims the same report.