Arsenal not giving up on 45m euros La Liga striker

Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak is a striker that Arsenal remains keen on adding to their squad, according to the latest reports.

The Gunners are determined to make their squad strong enough to return to the top four.

In the last few transfer windows, they have backed Mikel Arteta to rebuild the squad as they look to keep improving.

In the last two summers, the likes of Thomas Partey, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard have been added to the roster of players.

With the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah still on their books, it is understandable why the Gunners haven’t signed a new striker yet.

However, it is expected that at least two of those three will leave the club at the end of this season and this will give Arsenal the chance to strengthen that department.

Transfermarketweb claims the Gunners remain keen to sign Isak even though they will face competition from the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Liverpool.

The report claims that Real Sociedad currently values him at 45m euros and even though he has a deal that doesn’t expire until 2026, he could be on the move in the winter transfer window.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will spend that much in January or wait until the summer.