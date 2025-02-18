Arsenal not impressed with Arteta’s intervention that failed to keep teenage star

Arsenal lost their teenage sensation, Chido Obi-Martin, to Manchester United at the start of this season, which was seen as a highly embarrassing move for the club. Fans had been raving about the youngster, who had impressed with performances that included scoring at least five goals in some games. His remarkable talent was enough to earn him a quicker route to the Gunners’ first team, something he was eager to pursue.

Obi-Martin clearly possesses special qualities and seems destined for a bright future at the top level. However, despite his obvious potential, his form was not deemed good enough for Mikel Arteta to hand him a first-team chance. Arsenal had negotiated a new deal with his entourage last term, with the intention of having him progress through the U18 and U21 levels while also training with the first team. However, Obi-Martin’s desire for a faster track to the senior squad was not aligned with the club’s plan for his development.

In an attempt to change the youngster’s mind, the club arranged for Arteta to speak with Obi-Martin. However, despite the manager’s efforts, he was unable to convince the talented forward to remain at Arsenal. This led to his eventual move to Manchester United, where he hopes to reach his potential.

A report in The Telegraph claims that Arsenal was not pleased with Arteta’s inability to persuade Obi-Martin to stay, as they felt the manager had the power to convince the young player to remain in their system and possibly break into the first team. Ultimately, though, it is difficult to hold onto a player who is determined to leave, and it appears that Obi-Martin’s desire for immediate first-team football outweighed his loyalty to the club.

While Arsenal may be disappointed by the loss of such a promising talent, they must now look forward and focus on their current squad. As for Obi-Martin, we wish him all the best in his development at Manchester United, and hope he can fulfil his potential at Old Trafford.