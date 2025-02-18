Arsenal not impressed with Arteta’s intervention that failed to keep teenage star

Arsenal lost their teenage sensation, Chido Obi-Martin, to Manchester United at the start of this season, which was seen as a highly embarrassing move for the club. Fans had been raving about the youngster, who had impressed with performances that included scoring at least five goals in some games. His remarkable talent was enough to earn him a quicker route to the Gunners’ first team, something he was eager to pursue.
Obi-Martin clearly possesses special qualities and seems destined for a bright future at the top level. However, despite his obvious potential, his form was not deemed good enough for Mikel Arteta to hand him a first-team chance. Arsenal had negotiated a new deal with his entourage last term, with the intention of having him progress through the U18 and U21 levels while also training with the first team. However, Obi-Martin’s desire for a faster track to the senior squad was not aligned with the club’s plan for his development.
In an attempt to change the youngster’s mind, the club arranged for Arteta to speak with Obi-Martin. However, despite the manager’s efforts, he was unable to convince the talented forward to remain at Arsenal. This led to his eventual move to Manchester United, where he hopes to reach his potential.
A report in The Telegraph claims that Arsenal was not pleased with Arteta’s inability to persuade Obi-Martin to stay, as they felt the manager had the power to convince the young player to remain in their system and possibly break into the first team. Ultimately, though, it is difficult to hold onto a player who is determined to leave, and it appears that Obi-Martin’s desire for immediate first-team football outweighed his loyalty to the club.
While Arsenal may be disappointed by the loss of such a promising talent, they must now look forward and focus on their current squad. As for Obi-Martin, we wish him all the best in his development at Manchester United, and hope he can fulfil his potential at Old Trafford.
I understand Arsenal offered the teenager 15k per week whereas Man Utd doubled this offer.In these circumstances, the fact that he left Arsenal is not surprising.
That’s what united have also done with Heaven, giving outrageous contracts. Combined with easier opportunity to break into the 1st team given how terrible they are currently no wonder his head got turned.
Given Arteta and his staff convinced Nwaneri to stay despite a record contract offer from Chelsea as interest from City, can’t be that bad right.
Those who watched Chido day in day out decided he was expendable and not only kept but are giving 90 min to two others of his age.. maybe the coaches saw something we can’t see…
I understood that Chido wanted to skip the U18’s & go straight into the U23’s but was refused, so he (or his team) decided to leave. He seemed good enough and was certainly big enough, but I’m not sure if that was Arteta’s fault..
Mr Arteta, good as he may be as a coach, is not a great man manager. He lacks the humility to stoop to a smaller person’s level, which actually requires both maturity and confidence in oneself.
As a parent, he must know when to stop talking “at children*, and allow actual experience be the teacher. Obi-Martins would still be at Arsenal had Arteta not refused to flinch on his principles, denying Obi the experiential learning he needed to develop as a person. All he needed was a promise that if he’s good enough, he would play.
Because you were in the room when Arteta spoke to him???
LOL. Yeah, sounds like a fly on the wall comment.
Personally, I think the young lad may not have the best attitude and seemed to gloat over leaving. And yes, being impatient for money is poor attitude at that age.
Remember Omari Hutchins that we lost to Chelsea due to similar attitudes ? He is not exactly setting Ipswich aflame, is he?
IN my books, if the attitude is wrong, the talent is expendable. ( bet he is kicking himself seeing younger Max Dowman could have been in, but for his age.
Onwards, Gooners. Plenty of other talents abound.
I think a few people have lost track of the fact that Obi-Martin was only at Arsenal for 2 years. Yes, he might turn out to be a great player. However, there does appear to be a thread of “self-interest” in the actions of him and his “entourage”.
Time will tell whether he gets to play in the Man U first team long term.
Arteta played Eddie as Wenger did now with Palace and scoring for fun NOT lol,biereth is the big loss never given a chance or Chido for that matter why Jesus & Eddie very foolish but then to sell Biereth for just 4 million plus add ons is gross misconduct by club
I did a quick check and Biereth has played a grand total of 7 games for Monaco this season. He has score 7 goals (including 2 hat tricks) for them but he is hardly a starter.
As with Obi-Martin, we do not know what was said (or not said) in the lead-up to his leaving. All we can do is wish him all the best and to continue to support Arsenal.
Don’t you love the term ‘Source’, he went for the money, nothing about Arsenal being disappointed with Arteta, what complete rubbish, it happens all the time in football
Utd have a history of paying big salaries. It’s incredible that with all the problems they have with overpaid senior players – Casemiro springs to mind – that Utd are happy to over pay youngsters as well. Good luck to them. They still have to prove themselves on the big stage and may get left behind if Amorim gets a large transfer kitty.
Well Obi could be in a relegation fight soon, but good luck to him😊.