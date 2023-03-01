Arsenal not interested in dealing with Tierney’s future right now

Arsenal has entered a pivotal point in their season as the Gunners look to clinch the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fine form and most of their players have contributed to their success this term.

However, not everyone is happy because while others play regularly, some stars have had fewer minutes on the pitch.

One man who has struggled to play is Kieran Tierney and because of his qualities, there have been calls for him to leave the club.

He reportedly could move to Newcastle United at the end of this season, but that is not the type of speculation Arsenal wants to deal with now.

Fabrizio Romano reveals the Gunners want all their players to concentrate on the job at hand.

He says in his exclusive column on Caughtoffside:

“Arsenal don’t want to distract any of their players in crucial moment of the season.

“I’m told there’s a chance Tierney will leave in the summer but this is not 100% approved yet on the club side, they want all the team to be 100% focused on the final games of the season to win trophies.”

Now is not the time to discuss anyone’s future; we will have plenty of opportunities to do that at the end of this season.

For now, we need everyone to focus on performing well on the pitch whenever we need them to.

