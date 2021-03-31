Arsenal not likely to suffer too much from the international break

Not all doom and gloom for players left behind!

Despite a number of our first team stars being out on international duty, which is a time that all managers and fans dread no doubt, things may not be as bad as they seem.

Arsenal is a big club with a lot of talented stars but quite a lot have gone out on international duty and despite that, we still have strong depth in talent with those that were left behind and have been training at Colney while their teammates are away.

Although reports are stating that some players may be injured and others may have to quarantine due to the situations surrounding their national teams and travel, I think it can be safely said that we should still have enough talent and strength in our squad to be able to continue the season without having been impacted too much from this recent international break.

Looking at the training pictures on the Arsenal website, the likes of Ceballos, Bellerin, Holding, Martinelli and Gabriel, to name a few, have not travelled for internationals and the fact that Aubameyang also returned earlier and has managed to spend time with the team, and does not have to quarantine, also helps boost matters with regards to having a near fully fit squad for the run in.

I just hope the rest of the guys who have gone out, that play an important role in the team, come back fit, without restrictions and are ready to fire Arsenal to Europa league glory, as that is the only way we will be getting back into the Champions League, unless miracles do happen!

However, one thing we can take from this is that we are not a one man or five-man team and we should be able to get results with the players we have at our disposal if others cannot make the team for whatever reason.

Gooners?

Shenel Osman