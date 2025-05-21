Arsenal not regretting Cunha decision despite Manchester United move

During the winter transfer window, reports suggested Arsenal had considered a move for Matheus Cunha to strengthen their attacking options. However, no deal materialised, and interest appeared to cool.

Since then, some Arsenal fans may have kept tabs on Cunha, noting his impressive return of 15 goals and six assists for Wolverhampton Wanderers. With his high-energy style and end product, it is easy to see why some Gooners imagined how he might have added another dimension to Mikel Arteta’s frontline.

However, that scenario is no longer on the table. Cunha is now set to join Manchester United, with the transfer reportedly all but agreed.

No frustration from Arsenal’s camp

So, does missing out on Cunha represent a blow for the Gunners? According to journalist Charles Watts, Arsenal are neither disappointed nor frustrated. In fact, the club may have actively chosen not to pursue a deal, despite earlier links.

As reported in Watts’ column for Caught Offside, Arsenal’s recruitment team do not view Cunha as the right profile of attacker. The Brazilian does not fit neatly into the two roles the club are targeting this summer—a striker and a winger.

“In a way, I think he’s a bit similar to João Pedro in terms of the position he plays. He’s not really an out-and-out No. 9 or a winger, and those are the two positions Arsenal really want to improve on,” Watts explained.

Arsenal’s decision-makers appear determined not to make a misstep in attack, especially after recent near misses in the title race. The focus now is on signing a clinical centre-forward and a wide player who can offer both creativity and goal threat.

Focus turns to striker and winger reinforcements

With Cunha off the market, Arsenal’s attention turns to other targets. Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta are reportedly working to secure a striker who can finally lead the line with a consistent goal return. For a while now, it has been clear that the Gunners need a more ruthless presence in front of goal to help turn good seasons into great ones.

On the flanks, the search continues as well. While Nico Williams was thought to be a top target, Real Madrid now appear to be leading the race for the Athletic Club star. That said, should Madrid’s interest in Williams materialise, Arsenal could pivot towards Rodrygo—who may become available as a result.

With major investment expected in both areas, Arsenal fans will be hoping the club land the right profiles to elevate the team further in 2025–26.

Daniel O

