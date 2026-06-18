Arsenal not the only club linked with a move for Serie A star

Arsenal see Marco Palestra as one of the top players they can add to their squad to make it stronger, but they are not the only team interested in signing him.

The Italian full-back spent last season on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta and delivered terrific performances, which have now made him one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Arsenal tracked him for several months during that loan spell, and he is being considered a fine replacement for the injury-prone Ben White.

The Gunners will look to add him to their squad in this window and do their best to win the race, but at the moment, Fichajes reports that they are behind Chelsea and Manchester City in the battle for his signature.

The Blues and the Citizens are two of the top clubs in England, and they have the financial power to challenge Arsenal for his signature, so the Gunners should consider them a serious threat.

Competition for Marco Palestra

The report says City and Chelsea are currently the clubs pushing hardest to add him to their squads. Arsenal may need to make some sales before they can complete a move and make him an important member of their group.

The situation highlights the intensity of the transfer battle, with multiple top clubs monitoring developments closely and assessing their options ahead of a potential approach in the current window.

Transfer outlook for Arsenal

However, if they fail to act quickly, it could be too late by the time they are ready to sign him.

The coming days could therefore be important in determining how the situation develops, with competition expected to remain strong as the window progresses and clubs weigh up their final decisions regarding defensive reinforcements.

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