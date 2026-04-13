Arsenal not winning title takes Arteta closer to the sack

Mikel Arteta has continued to receive significant backing from Arsenal despite his struggles to secure trophies since 2020, when he won the FA Cup. The club has consistently supported him in the transfer market, reinforcing the squad with new signings each summer. There are already discussions surrounding a potential new contract, which underlines the confidence the club’s hierarchy still has in his leadership.
Arteta initially arrived as a relatively inexperienced manager, and while he has overseen notable progress, expectations have naturally increased over time. The focus is no longer solely on competing at a high level, but on converting that competitiveness into tangible success in the form of silverware.
Growing Pressure on Results
Arsenal’s defeat at the weekend has raised fresh concerns about their ability to secure the Premier League title this season. With a crucial fixture against Manchester City approaching, the Gunners will be eager to avoid another setback that could further derail their ambitions. Maintaining consistency in key matches is now essential if they are to remain credible contenders.
Failure to achieve a positive result in such high-profile encounters could intensify scrutiny on both the team and the manager. While performances have often been commendable, the lack of decisive outcomes in pivotal moments continues to be a recurring issue that demands resolution.
Uncertain Future Without Silverware
The broader question remains: What happens if Arsenal conclude the season without winning a trophy? According to Mundo Deportivo, failing to secure silverware this campaign would put Arteta in a dangerously precarious position, with the club expected to reassess his future under such circumstances.
At present, Arsenal appear prepared to extend his contract, with formal talks anticipated in the summer. However, this stance is not unconditional. Should the team fail to deliver success, the club may ultimately decide to part ways with Arteta and pursue a new managerial direction in an effort to meet their long-term ambitions.
I don’t see them sacking him. But a new contract? No. Everyone should look at whats going wrong. Arteta should look at what is going wrong with his football. And if a suitable outcome (a massive change needed somewhere) can not be found Arteta needs to consider his position. BUT 🤞 a miracle happens and we win one of the trophies left. If he can, then we can say, he is starting to do what he should be. If not, I don’t see how anything radical, is going to change. Money is being poured in and the financial rewards seem to be really good for the club. BUT no manager in world football is allowed this continued failure to turn the massive expenditure into trophies. We are wasting a chance to win massive, and our owners should not be satisfied.
There are not any excuses left. Win something or go.
Arteta is going nowhere. When his bosses love him the way the Kroenkes do, no one can touch his job. Not the unhappy fans or the critical press.
I have a feeling that he will be the longest serving Arsenal manager after Wenger. There is no way for us to tell whether you can cut it at another top club because he’s simply not going anywhere
If he is making profits to the owners then definitely he is going nowhere. The owners cannot risk changing managers and end up like spurs, Chelsea manutd before Carrick took over. As long as top 4 is guaranteed in the foreseeable future with Arteta as a coach just forget it.
I am not sure which would be the biggest surprise. We win the PL this season, or Arteta leaves if we don’t.
In the vast majority of Clubs, including many in the Premier League, success is not solely measured by winning trophies. In the case of one of the recognised elite Clubs such as Arsenal, however, improvement in itself is simply not enough and after 5 years of heavy expenditure its not unreasonable for fans to react like they have done following upon the deserved defeat at the hands of a very energetic and capable Bournemouth side, who have a very good record of upsetting the apple cart.Arteta has taken a huge amount of flak which is entirely justified given our abject performance, but there comes a time, when our highly paid players have to accept and acknowledge their failure to justify the faith the Manager has shown in them throughout such an arduous season where we have been contending on four fronts.Injuries have also impacted on our performances recently when tired legs have been very evident to key players.On JA there seems to be a recognition that a number of our players have been over hyped to say the least but like the so called knowledgeable prifessional pundits, we tend to fluctuate between highs and lows when the reality of performances lie somewhere in the middle.For example one of the most knowledgeable and sensible Manchester based writers awarded only 3 City players a rating of 8 and above after their win yesterday whilst a well known tabloid suggested every player was worth 8 +.They say perception is reality?In any event while we may have a mountain to climb on Sunday, our players must surely understand the great opportunity they have to effectively win the League by beating City.Arteta will become the whipping boy if we lose, but will all his critics be so vociferous if we win and cement our position at the top?
There is no excuses Grandad, we should be winning, not just make up the numbers, behind the big teams that trophies everything.