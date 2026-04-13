Arsenal not winning title takes Arteta closer to the sack

Mikel Arteta has continued to receive significant backing from Arsenal despite his struggles to secure trophies since 2020, when he won the FA Cup. The club has consistently supported him in the transfer market, reinforcing the squad with new signings each summer. There are already discussions surrounding a potential new contract, which underlines the confidence the club’s hierarchy still has in his leadership.

Arteta initially arrived as a relatively inexperienced manager, and while he has overseen notable progress, expectations have naturally increased over time. The focus is no longer solely on competing at a high level, but on converting that competitiveness into tangible success in the form of silverware.

Growing Pressure on Results

Arsenal’s defeat at the weekend has raised fresh concerns about their ability to secure the Premier League title this season. With a crucial fixture against Manchester City approaching, the Gunners will be eager to avoid another setback that could further derail their ambitions. Maintaining consistency in key matches is now essential if they are to remain credible contenders.

Failure to achieve a positive result in such high-profile encounters could intensify scrutiny on both the team and the manager. While performances have often been commendable, the lack of decisive outcomes in pivotal moments continues to be a recurring issue that demands resolution.

Uncertain Future Without Silverware

The broader question remains: What happens if Arsenal conclude the season without winning a trophy? According to Mundo Deportivo, failing to secure silverware this campaign would put Arteta in a dangerously precarious position, with the club expected to reassess his future under such circumstances.

At present, Arsenal appear prepared to extend his contract, with formal talks anticipated in the summer. However, this stance is not unconditional. Should the team fail to deliver success, the club may ultimately decide to part ways with Arteta and pursue a new managerial direction in an effort to meet their long-term ambitions.