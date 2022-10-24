Arsenal now ahead of Juventus in the race for midfielder

Arsenal is reportedly leading the race for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as he approaches the end of his stay with the Foxes.

Tielemans would be a free agent at the end of this season and is still a key player for the Foxes.

He seems determined to leave and hasn’t responded to their offer of a contract extension so far.

Several European clubs want to sign him and Juventus has been the main competitor to Arsenal for his signature.

However, the Gunners seem to be in the lead with a report on JuveDipendenza revealing Juve does not need to try because he will choose to join the Gunners by the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is an accomplished Premier League midfielder and will be a good addition to our squad when this season ends.

Over the years, he has delivered some top performances, suggesting he will thrive at a bigger club.

This could be our best chance to sign him. Because he will join us for free, moving for him makes so much sense.

He would be spoilt for choice on his next move, so if there is any encouragement that he would like to join us, we must act on it.