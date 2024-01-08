Arsenal now expect problematic transfer for on-loan player to go through

Arsenal signed David Raya on loan in the summer from Brentford to provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale. However, they were unable to complete a permanent transfer due to financial constraints and concerns about Financial Fair Play implications.

The substantial spending in the summer has also impacted their activities in the current transfer window. Despite their eagerness to make the most of the market, it appears that January will be a quiet period for the North London club.

Nevertheless, Give Me Sport suggests that Arsenal will face no obstacles in making Raya’s move permanent. Despite struggles in signing new players this month, the report asserts that the club will meet the requirements to secure Raya permanently when the time comes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya is now our number one, and we have no choice but to make his transfer permanent.

However, not signing new players this month is not the way to go because we have a lot of voids in our team that need to be filled.

We are challenging for titles on the domestic and continental fronts, so we have to take every chance to improve our options for the days ahead.

