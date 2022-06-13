Arsenal now expected to take serious steps to sign defender next week

Arsenal has been in the news because of their pursuit of Aaron Hickey in the last few months.

The left-back has been developing well at Bologna in Serie A, and he could be the next player from the Italian club that joins the Gunners, a year apart.

They added Takehiro Tomiyasu to their squad in the last summer transfer window, and the Japanese star has been a great signing.

His impact will fill Arsenal with confidence that Hickey will also do well if he moves to the Emirates.

News of their interest in the Scotsman died down a little in the last few weeks, and it seemed Brentford will beat them to his signature.

However, Sport Witness reports that Arsenal is now poised to take serious steps towards adding him to their squad.

The Gunners are expected to make a move next week by making an offer for his signature next week.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hickey looks more exciting and composed than Nuno Tavares, who has only spent a season at the Emirates.

A move for him will help us replace the underperforming Portugal youth player.

But Hickey might also need time to get up to speed with how we play before he delivers flawless performances.