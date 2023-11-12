Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal now expects Partey to stay until the end of the season

Arsenal had initially hoped to sell Thomas Partey in the January transfer window, considering the Ghanaian midfielder is no longer a pivotal part of their plans.

Partey, who had been a key player for Arsenal in the past few seasons, has regularly featured in their starting lineup.

However, Mikel Arteta’s team has faced frustration due to his susceptibility to injuries, causing him to miss several matches.

Given these circumstances, the Gunners had not planned to offer him a new contract and were actively seeking to offload him in the upcoming transfer window.

Unfortunately, Partey has sustained another injury, sidelining him for an extended period, thereby disrupting their plans to sell the former Atletico Madrid player.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal now anticipates that the midfielder will remain with them until the conclusion of this season.

Partey’s injury problems have been frustrating and we should have sold him in the last transfer window.

After adding the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to our squad, we needed to replace the midfielder and now he will leave for a significantly lower fee than we would have made in the summer.

  2. OT: The latest football ruining instalment in the regular long line of VAR farcical decisons is to award City a penalty when City committed the FIRST foul, followed by then Chelsea fouling Haaland , who scored the resultant penalty!

    Will this ruinous weekly farce ever end!!!!!!!!!

