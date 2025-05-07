Arsenal now faces paying a higher fee for their transfer target

Benjamin Sesko was Arsenal’s primary striker target after last season, as the club made a concerted effort to sign him from RB Leipzig. The Slovenian forward is regarded as one of the most promising attackers in world football and has consistently demonstrated his quality at his current club, delivering impressive performances throughout the campaign.

Arsenal have been in the market for a new striker for some time, and Sesko emerged as a key name on their shortlist. The Gunners were keen to secure his services during the previous summer transfer window, aiming to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season. However, the proposed deal did not materialise, as the player chose to remain with RB Leipzig for at least one more year to continue his development.

Despite that setback, Arsenal’s interest in Sesko has not diminished. The club are expected to revisit their pursuit of the striker during the upcoming summer window, with a renewed attempt to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. His performances this season have only enhanced his reputation, and he is now viewed as an even more valuable asset.

According to Metro Sport, any club looking to secure his signature will now be required to pay significantly more than the €60 million previously quoted. The report suggests that interested parties, including Arsenal, could face a fee as high as €80 million due to his continued development and improved form. This increase reflects both his rising profile and his consistent contribution at the highest level.

Sesko is a highly talented striker whose value is naturally expected to rise as he continues to perform. Waiting another season before making a move could result in an even higher transfer fee, as his progress shows no signs of slowing. Arsenal must now weigh the financial implications of delaying the transfer against the benefits of securing a player of his calibre before his valuation climbs further.