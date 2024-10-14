Arsenal now faces paying a huge transfer fee for in-form striker

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in signing Jhon Duran, who has delivered stunning second-half performances for Aston Villa at the start of this season.

The Gunners have been monitoring several players in the Premier League, and it is hard to overlook Duran’s impressive displays.

The Colombian is one of the most impactful substitutes in the league and specialises in scoring spectacular goals during matches.

Arsenal is looking to enhance its squad options and could have signed Duran for a reasonable release clause earlier.

However, a source has informed Caught Offside that Villa is now operating as a top club, and Duran does not have a release clause in his latest contract at Villa Park.

This means that Villa will determine the price for his signature if Arsenal or any other suitor expresses serious interest in acquiring him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Duran has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League so far, and he will certainly score some stunning goals if he plays for us.

However, he will not come cheap because everyone knows how good he is now and Villa will capitalise on that to sell him for a huge fee.

