Arsenal now facing a Newcastle problem in race for midfielder

Arsenal has reportedly opened talks with Youri Tielemans over a free transfer at the end of this season.
The midfielder has been on their radar for a long time and will be out of a contract at Leicester City in the summer.
This means Arsenal will not spend a dime in transfer fees to add him to their squad.
They have now made their approach, but Tielemans has kept his options open as he looks to get the best offer on the market.
Football Insider reports the ex-Monaco midfielder is also in talks with Newcastle United.
The Magpies are flying high this season and could finish the term inside the top four as other traditional top sides struggle.
This makes them attractive and Tielemans wants to hear what they have to offer while also weighing up a proposal from Arsenal.
Just Arsenal Opinion
As a free agent, Tielemans knows he deserves the best deal possible and the Belgian will continue speaking to several suitors.
We should also know this and increase our efforts to bring him to the Emirates if he is a key target for us.
Although Newcastle has had a great season, we remain the bigger Premier League side and he might prefer us.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
Fee agent means massive wages. We need a DM or strong B2B, not this kind of player with no power
With the injured Elneny and on loan Lokonga still around in the Arsenal”s first team next season. And Jorginho is also around iii the team too next summer.
And all the above trio are fully fit to play after the this season’s break.
Except if decided otherwise by Arsenal to either sell or loan out again one of Elneny and Lokonga.
The possibility of Arsenal signing Youri Tielemans next summer transfer window to me looks remote and unlikely.
Even if Arsenal happened to offload one of Elneny and Lokonga next summer window. But is Tielemans a kind of top quality Dmf who Arsenal should sign as replacement? When there are far far better top Dmfs on the market out of whom they can bid for to sign. When Arteta start to build Arsenal quadruple titles winning team next summer for next season’s campaign.
..
I am afraid because on paper man city have a favourable fixtures in EPL compare to ours. our April fixtures will determine whether we win the league or not.let keep our fingers cross.