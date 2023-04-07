Arsenal now facing a Newcastle problem in race for midfielder

Arsenal has reportedly opened talks with Youri Tielemans over a free transfer at the end of this season.

The midfielder has been on their radar for a long time and will be out of a contract at Leicester City in the summer.

This means Arsenal will not spend a dime in transfer fees to add him to their squad.

They have now made their approach, but Tielemans has kept his options open as he looks to get the best offer on the market.

Football Insider reports the ex-Monaco midfielder is also in talks with Newcastle United.

The Magpies are flying high this season and could finish the term inside the top four as other traditional top sides struggle.

This makes them attractive and Tielemans wants to hear what they have to offer while also weighing up a proposal from Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As a free agent, Tielemans knows he deserves the best deal possible and the Belgian will continue speaking to several suitors.

We should also know this and increase our efforts to bring him to the Emirates if he is a key target for us.

Although Newcastle has had a great season, we remain the bigger Premier League side and he might prefer us.

