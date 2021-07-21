Arsenal now favourites to secure hotshot Chelsea striker

Arsenal closing in on Tammy Abraham

Arsenal have reportedly positioned themselves as the frontrunners for the signature of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

As reported by The Sun, the deal is accelerating between the two parties. Arsenal want a one-year loan with an obligation to buy and the Blues are ready to meet their demands.

Several Premier League clubs have shown strong interest in the 23-year-old such as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. Even Leicester City throwed admiring glances before chasing RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka.

👀 Most non-penalty goals for Chelsea in the Premier League last season: 🥇 Tammy Abraham – 6 in 22 apps

🥈 Timo Werner – 6 in 36

🥉 Mason Mount – 5 in 36 pic.twitter.com/n6GqzfBSDI — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 15, 2021

After failing to impress new boss Thomas Tuchel, the Champions League winners are willing to let Abraham join Arsenal. However, a fee of £40million is proving to be a sticking for many.

With Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah looking likely to make a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer, Mikel Arteta is in need of a fresh piece.

Although Gabriel Martinelli and highly rated Folarin Balogun can fill the spot, both are believed to be not ready for the step-up this season. While Martinelli will be given plenty of chances on the wing, Arteta seems to be a bit cautious on fielding Balogun, who has only made six appearances for the first team.

Sometimes Tammy Abraham doesn’t get the appreciation he should. He’s stats are incredible & being so young he is only going to get better. pic.twitter.com/7p7Flen8k4 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) February 12, 2021

I come in the small minority of Arsenal fans who want to see Abraham at North London.

The Englishman is a more rounded player than Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette, due to the fact that he can do a bit of what the duo provides to the team.

It is also worth considering that he scored 48 goals in 78 Championship appearances before turning 21. The Englishman was also the top scorer for Chelsea with 18 in the 2019/20 season.

Although I agree that the fee is a bit expensive, (25m sounds about perfect) just imagine if someone had told you about a 23yo striker with six appearances in the national team. Has scored 48 goals in the Championship and has also proved in the Premier League when given the chances.

Maybe Arsenal fans’ opinion are blurred after they signed Petr Cech, David Luiz and Willian. But Abraham does not belong to that camp. He is not reaching the twilight stage of his career. He is still only 23 with bags of potential.

Yash Bisht

