Arsenal now favourites to secure hotshot Chelsea striker

Arsenal closing in on Tammy Abraham
Arsenal have reportedly positioned themselves as the frontrunners for the signature of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.
As reported by The Sun, the deal is accelerating between the two parties. Arsenal want a one-year loan with an obligation to buy and the Blues are ready to meet their demands.
Several Premier League clubs have shown strong interest in the 23-year-old such as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. Even Leicester City throwed admiring glances before chasing RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka.
After failing to impress new boss Thomas Tuchel, the Champions League winners are willing to let Abraham join Arsenal. However, a fee of £40million is proving to be a sticking for many.
With Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah looking likely to make a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer, Mikel Arteta is in need of a fresh piece.
Although Gabriel Martinelli and highly rated Folarin Balogun can fill the spot, both are believed to be not ready for the step-up this season. While Martinelli will be given plenty of chances on the wing, Arteta seems to be a bit cautious on fielding Balogun, who has only made six appearances for the first team.
I come in the small minority of Arsenal fans who want to see Abraham at North London.
The Englishman is a more rounded player than Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette, due to the fact that he can do a bit of what the duo provides to the team.
It is also worth considering that he scored 48 goals in 78 Championship appearances before turning 21. The Englishman was also the top scorer for Chelsea with 18 in the 2019/20 season.
Although I agree that the fee is a bit expensive, (25m sounds about perfect) just imagine if someone had told you about a 23yo striker with six appearances in the national team. Has scored 48 goals in the Championship and has also proved in the Premier League when given the chances.
Maybe Arsenal fans’ opinion are blurred after they signed Petr Cech, David Luiz and Willian. But Abraham does not belong to that camp. He is not reaching the twilight stage of his career. He is still only 23 with bags of potential.
14 Comments
Abraham is a dexterous striker who will be excellent partner to Auba
He should replace auba. Auba is too costly and if he makes the same statistical year as last one it would be so bad. We can’t expect that from him. From one of the highest earners in the prem. I would give his minutes to balogun and Martinelli as we are in rebuilding mode.
A daft move, unless we are able to offload Laca.
What exactly does Tammy offer that is special, Aerial threat ? How many headers has He scored?
For me, an easy pass. Not interested in another static striker.
You are right but this guy offer other things. He is young. Can improve. Would help build a new English core that can progress together with Saka, esr, white… This was a strong reason i think in Wenger failure to replicate his early success. He was never able to really count on local grown guys like the Adams, known, wright he inherited… Abraham was an arsenal fan. Lot of things that we can’t have from Auba that seems now to just pile the huge money we give him. I might be wrong and next months will tell for Auba. But Abraham would be a good signing. I am just concerned we would have to pay 40m while in the meantime Leicester sign patson Daka for 23 (and probably smaller wages)
Assuming Laca and Nketiah are offloaded, this would be an excellent signing. 40m is a bit steep but sales of the former two should cover his fee.
Leicester got the better player when they signed Patson Daka.
Backwards move, another overrated Chelsea player. Totally inconsistent and it’s obvious why Tuchel does not play him. £40,000,000….insanity. Edu would be as irresponsible as Raul Sanllehí. How low can we go? Just not good enough.
I don’t understand this transfer. What happens to Martinelli and Balogun?
I’m pretty tired of Arsenal not giving some youngsters are chance and repeatedly giving others who keep failing more chances, and now we want to buy Tammy Abraham whos clearly going to stunt Martinelli and Balogun’s progress.
This doesn’t make sense, unless we’ve actually given Martinelli and Balogun as many chances as Nketiah has had then we could consider Tammy.
This transfer just smells of more Arsenal transfer mismanagement where we’ll pay for it in future with a bloated squad and wage bill. We need to stop making decisions from emotions and use logic.
Logically speaking Martinelli and Balogun need game time in order for us to truly gauge whether a Tammy Abraham is needed, if we can’t give them a chance then why sign them to long term contracts, and what’s the point of loaning them out when their spot will be already taken by Tammy if we buy him?
Although if he’s a loan to buy I don’t see a problem with trying him out, I totally see your point re GM and Balogun. Unless Auba and Laca leave.
I am worried about the kind of decisions Arteta and Edu make. Willian did not deserve the 3 year contract we gave him.
We should stop signing players simply because they are available. We should rather sign players we need.
imo, 2 players are needed in attack.
1. Aouar(25m pounds)
2. Raheem Sterling(60m pounds)
You can only sign players that ARE available though Skills! And that we can afford (Abraham is loan to buy). And who want to come here. With respect Abraham is a lot younger than Willian or Luiz or Cech, and has a future rather than a past. And as a gooner fan we will at least get a fully committed player.
40m no please… I’d rather take Dominic Calvert Lewin from Everton, everything about this deal is infuriating…
Daka slipped, Isak interest not registered early enough. DLC offers aerial threat, eye for goal, young and fairly consistent.
BIG NO, I pray it doesn’t work out
I’m coming round on this one. If as reported it’s a season loan with an obligation to buy IF he plays a minimum number of games, what do we have to lose? He has a lot of attributes and lots of scope to improve, so we could get a diamond. True he’s been a nearly man until now but who knows when it can click into place. At least he tries and never hides. Sorry saying Teuchel prefers Werner is not a good enough reason to turn him down. And he’s young and English.