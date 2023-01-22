Arsenal now favourites to sign long-time Chelsea target?

Is this how Arsenal gives Chelsea a taste of their own medicine after the Mudryk “steal”?

Chelsea may have disrupted Arsenal’s transfer plans by signing Ukrainian sensation Mykhailo Mudryk before them, but according to Tam McManus, they should be prepared for a taste of their own medicine.

The former Hibernian star spoke at length to Football Insider about Arsenal, and of course tipped them to win the Premier League. He then revealed that could be key to them having a successful summer transfer window, a window in which he sees Arsenal signing Declan Rice, something Chelsea have been unable to do.

“I fancy Arsenal to go and win the league now; they are battering teams,” McManus said, speaking to Football Insider‘s Ben Wild.

“So, by extension, that’s them in the Champions League with a bit more money to spend. So you would be moving to a team that has just won something and is set up to win more, as well as a team in the Champions League.

“It’s another London team, so he wouldn’t have to move. That would tick a lot of boxes. Xhaka is getting on, so you would stick Rice in for him.”

On what Rice’s swoop could do to Arsenal, he adds, “A midfield of Rice, Odegaard, and Partey could do some serious damage. They are already really strong in the middle of the pitch, so you stick Rice in there as well, and wow.

“I know he’s been linked with Chelsea for years, but Arsenal is the move for me.”

Many Gooners want to see the Arsenal midfield strengthened. It was not reinforced as many wanted it to be last summer, and it appears that it will not be reinforced this winter either. However, there’s no denying that adding Declan Rice this summer will be well worth it.

It could just be a way to get one over on Chelsea, who have always wanted to sign Rice. The West Ham player is the prototypical Premier League midfielder; anyone who has seen him play would agree that he possesses all of the tools necessary to transform a basic midfield into a world-class one.

Sam P



