Arsenal now has clear criteria for offloading Kieran Tierney

Arsenal is not looking to loan out Kieran Tierney again this summer and would prefer to sell him.

The left-back spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad and performed well when he played, although injuries hampered his progress there too.

The defender has remained outside of Arsenal’s technical plans so far, and the Gunners are looking to offload him permanently.

Mikel Arteta’s side is eager to clear out players who are not in their plans this summer, and Tierney is one of them.

There is no hope of him breaking back into the Gunners’ starting XI, and the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori will make life even harder for him.

Arsenal now wants him to leave for good and do not want him to make another temporary transfer.

Football Insider reveals their priority is to offload the former Celtic left-back permanently and move on from him.

The Gunners are now expecting offers for him in the coming weeks and will try their best to ensure he leaves before the transfer window closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has flopped on our books, and we have to let him go as soon as possible because it makes no sense to keep him in our group beyond this summer.

