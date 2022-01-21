Arsenal now has enough space to rest after being dumped out of all cup competitions

Arsenal’s elimination from the Carabao Cup last night means we only have a top-four spot to fight for this season.

With no European football coming into the campaign and an early failure in the FA Cup, the team is now set to enjoy more days off as they feature in only league matches.

Arsenal now faces playing just two games in the whole of February, as pointed out by The Sun.

After our next game is against Burnley, we then wait until the 10th of February before we play another match.

This is because there is an international break and the FA Cup fourth round is also played between our next two games.

We would face Wolves next before having a long break because the clash with Chelsea on February 12th is set to be postponed as the Blues play in the Club World Cup.

Brentford would be our next opponent on the 19th of February, but the game against Liverpool slated for the 26th of next month will also be cancelled because the Reds have reached the Carabao Cup final.

We then return to action on the 5th of March against Watford.

These long breaks between our next few matches should serve as an advantage to us, considering that we would be well-rested.

That doesn’t mean breaking back inside the top four would be easy. But it is achievable if our players give their best each time they step onto the field.

Arteta discusses Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool, our lack of players and our red card record