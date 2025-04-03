Arsenal now has no reason to ignore Victor Osimhen this summer

Victor Osimhen should now become Arsenal’s outright choice for their next striker as he continues to impress with his goal-scoring form. The Nigerian forward has been one of the Gunners’ most important transfer targets for quite some time, and it’s easy to see why.

Arsenal is widely expected to sign a striker at the end of this season, and their list of potential targets includes the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, and Alexander Isak. However, there is at least one reason why Osimhen should be their top pick ahead of these alternatives.

The first reason is simple: Osimhen has earned the opportunity to move to a bigger club. After his successful loan spell at Galatasaray, where he has netted an impressive 28 goals and provided 5 assists in 32 competitive games, the Nigerian has firmly established himself as one of the continent’s most lethal strikers. His remarkable ability to score at a rate of one goal every 88 minutes speaks volumes about his clinical finishing and lethal attacking instincts.

Moreover, Osimhen’s contract situation makes him an attractive option for Arsenal, as he could be a more affordable signing compared to Isak and Gyokeres. His contract terms suggest that he may be available for a reasonable price, which is important for the club’s long-term financial plans. Additionally, Osimhen’s experience in top-tier football and his ability to deliver consistently make him a safer bet than other potential targets like Sesko, who is still developing his game.

Unlike some of the other names on Arsenal’s list, Osimhen has already proven that he can perform at the highest level, making him a more immediate and reliable option to strengthen the Gunners’ attack. His reputation as a deadly finisher and his ability to make an impact straight away make him a compelling choice for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

In the end, Arsenal will make a decision based on the overall needs of their team, but the question remains: what else does Osimhen need to do to ensure that he becomes the club’s next striker in the summer?