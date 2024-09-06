Arsenal now has one of the top four most expensive squads in the world

Money plays a crucial role in football, and top clubs regularly spend large sums each summer to enhance their squads with quality players.
Arsenal, one of the world’s biggest teams, has seen increased investment in its playing staff since Mikel Arteta took charge. The club even broke its transfer record just a year ago, and they are expected to spend heavily on a striker next summer.
Chelsea and Manchester City have also been consistently spending large amounts in recent years, aiming to compete with Arsenal and Manchester United by closing the historical gap between them.
With some clubs now surpassing £1 billion in squad spending, Chelsea tops the list. According to a report from CIES Football Observatory, Chelsea has the most expensively assembled squad, valued at £1.06 billion.
Manchester United ranks second, with their squad costing £874 million, while Manchester City follows closely in third, having spent £856 million. Arsenal completes the top four, with a squad assembled at a cost of £672 million.
In the next few years, we will have a squad whose transfer fees could be worth up to £1bn.
Doesn’t that simply mean that Arsenal has been punching above its weight for 2 straight seasons? Still, the doom and gloom never leaves the fans.
The spending just allows for the full range of possibilities. imo, beyond that point, the personnel who are directing/coaching/managing the club are the difference makers. While there’s always room for improvement, overall I think we’ve done very well with what has been made possible.
But ultimately, it’s not what you spend on the squad that counts, it’s how successful that squad is, what the squad achieves, for the money spent.
In the end, there has to be a corresponding return on any major investment for it to be termed successful. That’s the case with City clearly but not with Utd and certainly not Chelsea where vast spending hasn’t produced much/any return yet.
Overall, I think the jury is still out on Arsenal’s investment even if they are “one of the world’s biggest teams”. The club has spent a lot as the article says and has got “close” to a major trophy twice now but are not quite there yet. That’s why 2024-25 is likely to be such a pivotal season in my opinion.