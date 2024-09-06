Arsenal now has one of the top four most expensive squads in the world

Money plays a crucial role in football, and top clubs regularly spend large sums each summer to enhance their squads with quality players.

Arsenal, one of the world’s biggest teams, has seen increased investment in its playing staff since Mikel Arteta took charge. The club even broke its transfer record just a year ago, and they are expected to spend heavily on a striker next summer.

Chelsea and Manchester City have also been consistently spending large amounts in recent years, aiming to compete with Arsenal and Manchester United by closing the historical gap between them.

With some clubs now surpassing £1 billion in squad spending, Chelsea tops the list. According to a report from CIES Football Observatory, Chelsea has the most expensively assembled squad, valued at £1.06 billion.

Manchester United ranks second, with their squad costing £874 million, while Manchester City follows closely in third, having spent £856 million. Arsenal completes the top four, with a squad assembled at a cost of £672 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

In the next few years, we will have a squad whose transfer fees could be worth up to £1bn.

