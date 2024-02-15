Arsenal now has one of the top seven most expensive squads in Europe

The value of Arsenal’s squad has seen a significant increase, placing them as the seventh most valuable in Europe. Since Mikel Arteta took charge at the Emirates four years ago, the club has experienced steady improvement under his management.

Arsenal is currently engaged in its second consecutive title race, a notable advancement from the pre-Arteta era when finishing inside the top four was a challenge. The team’s improvement is evident in the form of its players, and this positive trend is reflected in their market values.

As per a UEFA finding reported by The Sun, Arsenal’s squad is currently valued at £761 million, securing them the seventh spot among the most valuable squads in Europe. Only Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG, and Liverpool have squads with higher market values than the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As we continue to thrive on the pitch, we expect the values of our players to improve as well, which will add to the squad’s overall significance.

However, this does not count much when we do not win trophies, and our players must begin to win some to add to our cabinet.

That will further increase their market value and make other clubs take us seriously.

THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…