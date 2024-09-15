Arsenal now has the best centre-back pairing in Europe says pundit

Matthew Upson was impressed with Arsenal’s win against Tottenham, particularly their defence, which stood out to him.

Gabriel Magalhães was deservedly named Man of the Match after a stellar performance that included scoring the only goal of the game.

William Saliba was also on top form, successfully thwarting several Tottenham attacks.

The partnership between the Frenchman and Gabriel looks formidable, making it difficult for other defenders to break into Arsenal’s starting lineup.

In the match against Tottenham, they showcased their quality and the strength of their partnership, leading Upson to conclude that they are currently the best defensive duo in Europe.

He said, as quoted by the BBC:

“Gabriel and William Saliba is the best central defensive pairing for me [in Europe right now].

“I don’t doubt that at all.

“Saliba is on the gas, he knows exactly where he needs to go. It’s just top class and it is measured and organised.

“The organisation allows them to be world-class at what they do.”

Saliba and Gabriel are very reliable and we are blessed to have them in our squad as defensive options.

They can even get better and hopefully, they will not rest on their laurels and continue to deliver fine performances for the team.

