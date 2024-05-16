Arsenal now has the second most valuable squad in the world following their surge to becoming the second-best Premier League club over the last two seasons.

Mikel Arteta’s side has competed for the title in back-to-back seasons, and this is clearly helped by the improving performance of their players.

The Gunners have also made some impressive signings who have all performed well since moving to the Emirates.

This makes Arsenal one of the strongest teams on the continent, and the value of most of their players has significantly improved.

Football Benchmark has now released its latest list of the most valuable football squads in the world, with Manchester City topping the standings with a squad valued at 1.3 billion euros.

Arsenal is second in the standings, with their squad now valued at 1.184 billion euros, which is more than Real Madrid’s.

The Spaniards have the third most valuable squad at 1.130 billion euros, with Bayern Munich completing the top four with a value of 1 billion euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As we continue to make progress, our players’ value will continue to increase and this ranking around the top of the most valuable clubs will become a norm.