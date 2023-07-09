Arsenal now has two of the world’s top 20 most valuable players

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has been undergoing a transformation and now boasts a roster of highly exciting players, positioning themselves as one of the top clubs in Europe. Arteta has showcased his talent for player development, adeptly identifying and acquiring promising talents to bolster his squad.

Although Arsenal narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League last season, they displayed their competitiveness by challenging Manchester City for the title. The club has continued to enhance their squad through astute signings in the current transfer window. Notably, even before these new acquisitions, Arsenal already possesses two players ranked among the top 20 most valuable footballers in the world, as per CIES Football Observatory’s valuation via Forbes.

Bukayo Saka, valued at 150 million euros, secures the impressive sixth position on the list, highlighting his immense worth. Following closely, Gabriel Martinelli claims the eleventh spot, also valued at 150 million euros. The top three most valuable players globally are Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham, each valued at 250 million euros. Within the Premier League, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland holds the highest market value at 200 million euros.

These valuations showcase the remarkable potential and market appeal of Arsenal’s players, affirming their status as an elite club with a roster that includes some of the most valuable talents in the football world.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It feels great to see our players getting valued for this huge fee and it shows we have difference-makers in our team.

We expect to see more names there in the future when Declan Rice and Kai Havertz become regulars for us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…