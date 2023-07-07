Arsenal now has two slots in the top ten most expensive English players

Arsenal’s reputation as a club reluctant to spend money on player acquisitions has been a factor contributing to their underachievement in recent seasons.

Despite being one of England’s historically prominent clubs, Arsenal’s lack of significant investment prevented them from qualifying for the Champions League since 2017.

However, the current summer has brought a wave of optimism for Arsenal fans, with the club making notable signings to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

In a notable shift, Arsenal has transitioned from a club hesitant to spend money to one that has broken the record for the most expensive English player.

According to 90 Mins, Arsenal has recently acquired Declan Rice for a reported fee of £105m, making him the most expensive English player in history.

Additionally, Arsenal’s previous £50m expenditure on Ben White’s arrival two seasons ago now places him among the top ten most expensive English players.

The full list:

Declan Rice, (£105m to Arsenal) Jack Grealish, (£100m to Manchester City) Jude Bellingham, (£88.5m to Real Madrid) Harry Maguire, (£78m to Manchester United) Jadon Sancho, (£72.9m to Manchester United) Mason Mount, (£60m to Manchester United) Aaron Wan-Bissaka, (£50m to Manchester United) Ben White, (£50m to Arsenal) Raheem Sterling, (£49m to Manchester City) John Stones, (£47.5m to Manchester City)

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a good time to be an Arsenal fan and it is exciting to think about how well our team will perform in the next campaign.

Hopefully, Rice will be in fine form and help us win a trophy next season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…