Arsenal now have a defence as good as George Graham’s and know how to use the dark arts

It might be strange after scoring 3 goals to focus an article so much on our defence but make no mistake; if we win our first title in two decades, that will be the department that will be the difference.

For 20 years we have been burnt by Arsenal not having the mentality to get over the line and make that next step. With one of the youngest squads in the division we compete with a Man City side with years of experience, of not just dealing with must win conditions every few days, but embracing them.

Liverpool also have a spine of players used to lifting trophies.

The Gunners don’t have that. What we do have, perhaps our one advantage, is a back 5 who are starting to believe in every game that they will not concede. Who would have thought we would ever say that about Arsenal?

Even at the height of Arsene Wenger’s success we would always give the opposition a chance.

A generation grew up not trusting Arsenal to close out a narrow victory.

A fanbase taught that we were not reliable enough to keep clean sheets.

Gooners educated that our philosophy being that attack was our best form of defence.

Supporters conditioned that grinding out a narrow victory was un-Arsenal like.

Yet Saturday’s shut out was our 4th in consecutive games. Away from home in the League it’s now 5 matches since we last conceded.

That’s why at 1-0 at the Amex I now have faith in our game management.

Previous versions lacked the maturity to do what’s required to get over the line.

There are now periods in games where the whole team is prepared to soak up pressure, with forward talent like Odegaard and Havertz tirelessly pressing and not shy in tracking back.

Mikel Arteta has now created an environment where his players are happy to take periods in matches to take a breath, an acceptance that spells exist where opponents will have the ball. In these moments we now have the confidence to invite our foes to try and break down our 11 men behind the ball.

Saliba and Gabriel are like magnets to the ball, getting their heads to everything, centre backs who love to defend, celebrating a tackle like they have just scored. At a time where there is an obsession with how good your defenders are on the ball, it’s refreshing to have defenders who are passionate about the concept of defending.

Both are playing like a prime John Terry. Organised by a manger like a peak Jose Mourinho or Rafa Benitez.

Because let me stress it’s an art form what we are doing at the moment. It might not be as sexy as attacking football (not that that doesn’t exist). It’s a skill set to time when to step up, to time every block, to maintain the focus to not get your footwork wrong.

While some might not condone players timing when to lay down, faking a head injury to slow the game down, it’s these dark arts that can help you make that next step.

You have to go back to the George Graham era where our defence were this reliable.

Not quite ‘1-0 to the Arsenal’ but huge for our mindset to approach each game with the knowledge that we are hard to score against.

I wouldn’t dare label us as ‘Boring Boring Arsenal’ but if this is to be our 4th Premiership, none will be more thanks to our defence.

Dan Smith

