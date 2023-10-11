Arsenal now have an incredible set of midfielders to choose from every week

After eight league games, we, the great Gunners, have the same points (20) as our NLD rivals Tottenham, though Spurs top the league standings thanks to a superior goal difference. Being able to lead the title race and be ahead of Manchester City is largely owing to our ability to control and win games thanks to an efficient engine room.

This season, our midfield is stacked with great talent and stands head and shoulders above all of our rivals. We are in good form right now, having defeated Manchester City for the first time in the Premier League after 12 league games.

Mikel Arteta, our tactical genius, has been able to collect some of the best players and secure the best performances from them. This season, we have not lost a league game, winning six and drawing two.

What do our different midfielders bring to the table?

Martin Odegaard

Our Norwegian captain is no doubt one of the league’s best creative midfielders. He is quick, competent, and a diligent worker who contributes elegance and eloquence to the squad. His services to the Arsenal squad are unparalleled; he has been instrumental in our strong start to the league this season.

Declan Rice

The ex-West Ham player has been fantastic for us. He has proven that the £105 million we paid for him this summer was well spent. The player has performed admirably. His tackles, passes, and creative play make him one of the league’s greatest defensive midfielders.

Thomas Partey

Since September, we’ve been missing the Ghanaian international’s services. He has been out injured for some time this season, but it does not diminish his talent. In his first game back from injury (albeit on a cameo appearance), he controlled the midfield and demonstrated his talent with a fantastic long pass that led to Arsenal’s goal against Manchester City.

Fabio Vieira

This season, the ex-Porto player was instrumental in our victories over Manchester City in the Community Shield and Manchester United in the league. His ingenuity as a super sub helps redefine play in the middle of the park. He’s also started to demonstrate his class when he’s on the field.

Kai Havertz

The German has started to settle in at the club, scoring against Bournemouth and assisting Martinelli against Manchester City. Despite his sluggish start at the Emirates, Havertz’s talent is apparent. We have yet to see his best, but there is hope that he will discover his magic.

Jorginho

With Thomas Partey’s injury, we saw Jorginho in all his glory against Man City, and he proved to be a more than capable backup. In fact he probably needs to play more in the future to give us even more options going forward.

How does that incredible choice of midfielders look to you?

