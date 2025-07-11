Arsenal Now Have Clarity on When to Expect Defining Answer in South American Winger Pursuit

Since Gabriel Martinelli’s standout 2022-23 season, when he scored 15 goals and registered five assists in 36 league games, Arsenal have struggled to find a similar influence on the left wing.

In the two seasons since, Martinelli has been unable to replicate those numbers. Leandro Trossard has not quite managed to reignite the Brazilian’s spark, and the left flank still lacks a Bukayo Saka-level presence.

Rodrygo: Arsenal’s top left-wing target

In a bid to revitalise that area, Mikel Arteta has turned to the transfer market. Rodrygo has emerged as Arsenal’s top choice to fill that void.

The 24-year-old is seen as a mirror to Saka on the opposite wing. He’s technically gifted, creative, and capable of producing moments of brilliance. While there has been limited progress in the pursuit, it is believed Real Madrid’s involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup delayed negotiations.

Now, with Madrid eliminated following a 4-0 semi-final defeat to PSG, the situation could finally accelerate.

If Arsenal are serious about offering Rodrygo a fresh start, a compelling sporting project, and the keys to the left-hand side, the coming week may prove decisive.

Madrid meeting to decide Rodrygo’s future

Rodrygo remains undecided about leaving Santiago Bernabéu, but discussions over his future are set to take place.

According to Fabrizio Romano:

“Direct meeting for Rodrygo’s future will take place next week, as Real Madrid are open to letting him leave. Real will leave the final decision to the Brazilian.”

That meeting is expected to clarify the player’s intentions. Should he opt for a move, financial terms could soon surface, offering Arsenal the chance to assess their position.

Despite ongoing links to Noni Madueke, Arsenal’s pursuit of Rodrygo is still alive, and next week could be pivotal.

Gooners will be hoping for a resolution to a transfer saga that has lingered for too long now..

