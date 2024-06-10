Arsenal now have a golden opportunity to sign the perfect No 6 – Surely Arteta can’t say no?

Arsenal has a golden opportunity to secure their dream midfielder, Douglas Luiz. It would be quite unexpected if they let this chance slip away. Aston Villa is in a situation where they simply need to sell, or else they will face the consequences of point deductions.

Premier League teams can incur up to £105 million in losses over a span of three years, and Villa found themselves nearly £120 million in debt in 2023. There are reports stating that the Unai Emery-led side will have to make a significant sale this summer before June 30th, or else they’ll have failed to comply with the Premier League PSR.

Over the weekend, there’s been some talk about the Birmingham-based side considering the possibility of letting Luiz go. Apparently, they’re open to the idea of parting ways with him for a cool £50 million.

£50 million for Luiz is a tempting preposition, one that Arsenal can’t pass up, especially considering his proven ability in the Premier League. He was on the verge of joining Arsenal a couple of years ago, and now they have a shot at finally sealing the deal.

Arsenal could really use a player to complement Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in Arteta’s engine room, and Luiz is the perfect fit for the job. The Brazilian is a skilled and versatile player who knows how to find the back of the net.

Arsenal could really benefit from a top No. 6 who can be a sole sitter, allowing Rice to freely move and link up the midfield and attack, and Luiz seems to fit that role perfectly. The Gunners could also use someone who has a knack for taking powerful shots, and Luiz definitely possesses that skill. Additionally, Arsenal could use a player who can consistently score from free kicks, and Luiz has proven himself in that area as well.

Come on Arteta, go for Luiz!

Daniel O

