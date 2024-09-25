Arsenal now have the mentality to win the EPL, but is our squad still too thin?

Arsenal demonstrated last week that they have what it takes to compete for the league crown. They are more determined than ever before to win the league.

They defeated Tottenham Hotspur despite missing their main midfielders, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. They were able to neutralise and contain the quite physical and explosive Atalanta. Additionally, they effectively countered Manchester City’s threat by maintaining a strong defensive position, particularly after Leandro Trossard’s halftime dismissal.

If there is one thing that cannot be denied about Arsenal’s league title fight, it is their determination to fight and want to win. However, if there’s anything that could stop them, it’s their thin squad. Chris Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, says that Arsenal’s sole problem is a very thin squad.

Keown believes Arsenal’s squad depth is an issue, citing the substitutes’ bench against City, which included Raheem Sterling, Jorginho, Myles Lewis Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Maldini Kacurri, Gabriel Jesus, Jakub Kiwior, Neto, and Ben White.

“My concern with Arsenal is looking at their bench in the week and looking at their bench to some extent yesterday, whether they actually do have strength in depth within the squad which City do have,” Sutton told the BBC.

“They had a lot of young players on the bench against Atalanta, and that would be my concern. Of course, they are missing Odegaard, who is an enormous loss for them and their playmaker, and I wonder whether that sort of had an effect on them on Thursday night and certainly yesterday [Sunday].”

Though one could argue that injuries, with Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard out, are exposing Arsenal’s lineup. This should serve as a warning that the North Londoners still need to add more quality players to their team. Ideally, the Gunners should have two players competing for one position; once that happens, there will be less concern about the squad’s depth.

