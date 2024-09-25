Arsenal now have the mentality to win the EPL, but is our squad still too thin?

Arsenal demonstrated last week that they have what it takes to compete for the league crown. They are more determined than ever before to win the league.
They defeated Tottenham Hotspur despite missing their main midfielders, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. They were able to neutralise and contain the quite physical and explosive Atalanta. Additionally, they effectively countered Manchester City’s threat by maintaining a strong defensive position, particularly after Leandro Trossard’s halftime dismissal.
If there is one thing that cannot be denied about Arsenal’s league title fight, it is their determination to fight and want to win. However, if there’s anything that could stop them, it’s their thin squad. Chris Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, says that Arsenal’s sole problem is a very thin squad.
Keown believes Arsenal’s squad depth is an issue, citing the substitutes’ bench against City, which included Raheem Sterling, Jorginho, Myles Lewis Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Maldini Kacurri, Gabriel Jesus, Jakub Kiwior, Neto, and Ben White.
“My concern with Arsenal is looking at their bench in the week and looking at their bench to some extent yesterday, whether they actually do have strength in depth within the squad which City do have,” Sutton told the BBC.
“They had a lot of young players on the bench against Atalanta, and that would be my concern. Of course, they are missing Odegaard, who is an enormous loss for them and their playmaker, and I wonder whether that sort of had an effect on them on Thursday night and certainly yesterday [Sunday].”
Though one could argue that injuries, with Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard out, are exposing Arsenal’s lineup. This should serve as a warning that the North Londoners still need to add more quality players to their team. Ideally, the Gunners should have two players competing for one position; once that happens, there will be less concern about the squad’s depth.
Darren N
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
We really played well against City with Odegaard and Merino Out, if you consider the whole 45 mins in the first half.
I think Arsenal have enough team spirit to come together and make it work when they need to. There were some really clever adaptations in the midfield from Arteta in the first half. And it worked. It was a slightly more aggressive action by Calafiori that led to the goal, but he will learn, it’s his first EPL match, but apart from that City could do nothing in the first half except telegraphing shots from distance, which they continued to do in the second half as well lol.
So, I think Arsenal has a proper team, and with so many talented youngsters to support in the Cup games, and Merino and Odegaard, about a month away, I don’t see a cause for concern as of now.
Technically, you can still have two players per position,without actually having two players,when you have versatile players. Almost every player in our squad bar the goalkeepers can cover at least two positions.
I think Arteta,like Pep, has never liked working with big squads. City have been winning leagues with a group of about 18 quality senior players. You add Merino,Zinchenko,Odegaard,Tomiyasu and suddenly the bench looks very different.
That said, I think we are a player or two short in the attacking areas,especially with Jesus’ injury record.I think the club tried to sign forwards but the deals didn’t go through for whatever reasons. What we have now is probably enough until January. The issue of us lacking depth in attack will be more valid if we don’t get one in January.
First 2 paragraphs, spot on.
Not sure abot the need for a forward in january though. It’s a bad time to buy, so looking for top players in Jan is not likely.
A lot depends on unknowns: how Sterling turns out, if Martinelli recovers form etc.
I agree
We are indeed a bit short in a few areas mainly attack. It will be difficult to get a quality addition in January but we will certainly need to be on the lookout.
If Havertz gets injured, we don’t have another towering CF to replace him and Raya would have to use Merino’s head to receive his long goal kick
That’s right, I think. I hope the opportunity that the last, ten-week long, transfer window provided won’t turn out to be a missed one as far as a striker is concerned. Only time will tell.
Havertz has a good injury record, but so did Odegaard. Likewise, who’d though that Merino would suffer a freak accident in training before kicking a ball for Arsenal. Things happen unexpectedly and Arsenal will just have to cope now if they do to Havertz – there is no alternative (until January, anyway).
Unfortunately, Vlahovic and Sesko will only be available next summer
Again, you have said it all@Gai,
Arteta and Edu weren’t proactive last market on CF issue after lmissing Sesko. The good thing is that Havertz isn’t injury prone like Jesus. Jesus, Matinelli and even Saka are yet to gain form in front of goals so we better hope Havertz don’t get injured anytime soon. The squad is only thing in striker’s position.
Considering the injured players we have Tomiyasu, Zichenko, Odegard, Merino these are quality players. Jorginho, Kiwior etc all not playing at the moment Not a thin squad just upfront.
I think Arteta and Edu are waiting until a high-quality tall CF is available next summer