Arsenal now have to battle with Real Madrid for the signature Bundesliga target

Arsenal’s hopes of landing Dayot Upamecano in the summer continues to suffer as more teams join his list of suitors.

The Frenchman looks all set to leave RB Leipzig at the end of this season and Arsenal fans have been dreaming of their team’s defence being built around him.

However, the Gunners face tough competition for his signature. Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for him in the past, however, there is a new suitor in town.

A report in Spain via Sun Sport claims that Real Madrid has become the latest side to show interest in the defender.

The report claims that Madrid is targeting him alongside Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga and Lyon’s teenage star Rayan Cherki.

Los Merengues is one of the hardest teams in the world to turn down for any footballer and they are probably Arsenal’s biggest competition for his signature.

The defender will have a season left on his current deal at the end of this season and he has admitted that he would look for a move away in the summer.

He has a £55 million release clause written into his current deal, but he will reportedly hand in a transfer request if teams fail to match the clause.

Either way, he looks nailed on to be leaving Leipzig this summer and it really is now just a question of which team he will end up at.