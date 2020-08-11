Arsenal now know asking price for Thomas Partey alternative

Arsenal has been told how much they will have to pay to land FC Porto’s Danilo Pereira.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old Portuguese star, who helped FC Porto win yet another league title, by playing over 35 games in all competitions for them.

He has even flirted with the idea of joining Arsenal before and he is rumoured to be one player that Mikel Arteta sees as an alternative to Thomas Partey.

Partey remains the club’s first choice, however, Atletico Madrid has made it clear that they will only listen to offers for the Ghanaian if a team triggers his release clause.

Portuguese paper, O Jogo is now reporting that Arsenal target Pereira will be made available for just £27m.

That fee will still be too much for the Gunners to pay given that he isn’t even their first choice and they aren’t even keen on paying that much for Partey.

Mail Online adds that the Gunners are only willing to pay £18m for the midfielder, but it will be summarily rejected by the Portuguese side.

Arsenal may be able to afford £27 million if they make player sales but signing another player with very limited resale value has to be questionable.