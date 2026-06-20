Arsenal now know how much Bundesliga ace will cost them 

Arsenal are one of the clubs targeting Yan Diomande, although Liverpool currently lead the race for his signature. The Reds have just had a bid rejected for him, which should show Arsenal how much they may need to spend to sign the Ivorian.

Diomande has enjoyed just one outstanding season in Europe, and RB Leipzig would like to keep him at the club beyond this campaign. However, Liverpool are unwilling to wait and are pushing to complete a move for him this summer.

Liverpool Determined To Complete Deal

The Reds have been working to add Diomande to their squad during this transfer window because they consider him one of the most important players currently available on the market. Liverpool are eager to strengthen their options ahead of the new season and believe the attacker could become a major addition to their team.

Diomande is reportedly ready for a new challenge and would also be open to joining Arsenal. However, the key question remains whether the Gunners are willing to meet the financial demands required to secure his signature.

Arsenal have been monitoring the situation closely, but competition from Liverpool and other leading European clubs could complicate any potential move for the player during this transfer window.

Arsenal Facing Major Financial Challenge

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that RB Leipzig rejected Liverpool’s offer worth €100 million for Diomande because the German club want a higher fee before allowing him to leave.

The Reds reportedly believed they had submitted a strong enough bid to move ahead of PSG in the race for his signature. However, Romano claims Liverpool may need to pay as much as €120 million if they are serious about completing the transfer this summer.

That valuation would also represent a significant challenge for Arsenal if they intend to hijack the move. The Gunners would need to make a substantial financial commitment to compete with Liverpool and PSG for the attacker’s signature.

There is still time remaining in the transfer window, which means other clubs could yet enter the race. Arsenal must therefore decide quickly whether they are prepared to meet Leipzig’s demands or risk missing out on one of Europe’s most highly rated young talents.

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