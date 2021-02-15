Arsenal now know how much Celtic ace will cost them in the summer

Arsenal has been told that they can sign Odsonne Edouard for £15m in the summer. The Frenchman has been one of the most prolific scorers in Scotland for much of his time at Celtic.

He was a subject of interest from the Gunners in the summer as they contemplated cashing in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

They eventually gave their captain a new deal and ended their interest in the former PSG trainee.

Celtic wanted £40m for him at the time, according to Sun Sports and that put the Gunners off.

Edouard didn’t start this season in fine form, as it seemed that his mind was set on leaving Parkhead. But he has picked up the pace and has 15 goals from 21 league games so far in this campaign.

Andy Walker has now revealed that the Gunners can get their man in a cut-price deal.

He said the striker now knows he can leave in the summer and Celtic should be happy to accept £15m for his signature.

He told the Scottish Football Podcast, as quoted by the Express: “Odsonne Edouard realises that he’s got ability and is worth a lot of money.

“How much? I’m not sure, as he’s not been firing on all cylinders.

“Let’s say they paid £9m for him but any player who switches off – I think that’s alarming for any potential suitor.

“I know that it’s your job as the manager and the coaching staff to keep players on board but Edouard, (Olivier) Ntcham and a few others didn’t get the moves that they were expecting last summer.

“Neil Lennon highlighted as much after the defeat to Ferencvaros. He wanted players to just leave, but that was just one of the problems that Celtic had at the start of the season.

“Edouard didn’t appear totally committed, and I think now he realises it’s not so long until the summer transfer window.

“He’ll get his move now, so how much money will Celtic get for him?

“It all depends on how much they’re willing to accept, but if they got anything around £15m now I think you’re absolutely doing business.”