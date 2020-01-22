Arsenal now know how much defender will cost them

Paris St Germain name their price for defender linked with Arsenal

Arsenal may end this winter transfer window with a permanent transfer despite talk of the club having limited cash.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of players this month especially defenders as they continue to struggle at the back, however, the club reportedly also has no plans to splash big money on any player.

With their defensive problems worsened by the recent suspension of David Luiz, Mikel Arteta may be forced to complete a permanent transfer this month.

One player that has been linked with a move to Arsenal this month has been PSG’s, Layvin Kurzawa.

The Frenchman has struggled to displace Juan Bernat at PSG and he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Star Sports claims that Arsenal has been quoted a price that they can pay to land the left-back this month.

The report claims that Arteta can sign the defender for just £4.2m if the Gunners are serious about their interest in the defender.

David Luiz received a red card against Chelsea to give Arsenal yet another reason to sign a new defender, however, the Gunners haven’t spoken about their interest in Kurzawa with Arteta admitting that he doesn’t expect too much from this window.

I would be surprised if this deal happens, not because of the price but because I just cannot see the urgency in signing a left-back, a central defender yes, but not in a position that Arsenal is fairly strong in.