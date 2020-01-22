Arsenal now know how much defender will cost them

Paris St Germain name their price for defender linked with Arsenal
Arsenal may end this winter transfer window with a permanent transfer despite talk of the club having limited cash.
The Gunners have been linked with a number of players this month especially defenders as they continue to struggle at the back, however, the club reportedly also has no plans to splash big money on any player.
With their defensive problems worsened by the recent suspension of David Luiz, Mikel Arteta may be forced to complete a permanent transfer this month.
One player that has been linked with a move to Arsenal this month has been PSG’s, Layvin Kurzawa.
The Frenchman has struggled to displace Juan Bernat at PSG and he is out of contract at the end of the season.
Star Sports claims that Arsenal has been quoted a price that they can pay to land the left-back this month.
The report claims that Arteta can sign the defender for just £4.2m if the Gunners are serious about their interest in the defender.
David Luiz received a red card against Chelsea to give Arsenal yet another reason to sign a new defender, however, the Gunners haven’t spoken about their interest in Kurzawa with Arteta admitting that he doesn’t expect too much from this window.
I would be surprised if this deal happens, not because of the price but because I just cannot see the urgency in signing a left-back, a central defender yes, but not in a position that Arsenal is fairly strong in.
6 Comments
Can we stop talking about this guy transfer? We dont need him.
Play holding and Socrates or Xhaka in the middle anybody but Mustafi,he is no good under pressure! Until luiz is back.He had little choice once Mustafi miskicked his pass back.The only thing to consider was don’t fowl and stay on the pitch,they scored the penalty anyway.
Usual suspects letting the side down again. Mustafi’s Mistakes, Luiz’s Rashness, Ozil’s lack of effort, Lacazettes Lack of goals and Pepe Poop again. Only Xhaka escaped my criticism, but he did play them onside for the 2nd goal.
Hopefully against Bournemouth he will rotate a little, but we will already be without Chambers, Luiz, Tierney, Kolasinac, Nelson and Aubameyang. Leaving us with just 16 outfield players if sokratis is fit plus u23s.
I expect this will be the side
Martinez
Niles Holding Sokratis Saka
Willock Guendozi Ceballos
Pepe Nketiah Martinelli
Leno Bellerin Mustafa Torreira Xhaka Ozil Lacazette
I hope this is codswallop! Don’t want him.
Strong at left back you are joking are two main left backs injured and we have Saka as emergency left back and though he is doing extremely well he is only 18 and then there are chances of injury so
Cover there is a good idea.
Considering that we have no LB at all today and for a long minute, Saka is no defender and we should be doing same thing on RB, Bellerin gets injured and we back into it. Stop using youth that way, get real back ups on both Flanks, Tierny doesn’t count, Kolas injured a here we go using Sake as Niles, then bench them. That’s wrong, waisting using up thsese kids. Every team in any league and second league have 2 players in each position, not us in those 2 flanks!