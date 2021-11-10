Arsenal now know how much their long-term target would cost them at his new club

If Arsenal wants to return for the signature of Dominik Szoboszlai, they now know how much he would cost them.

The Hungarian midfielder is one of Europe’s most exciting talents and first made a name for himself at RB Salzburg.

Arsenal wanted to sign him from the Austrian club, but he eventually moved to RB Leipzig instead.

He has continued his rapid development at the German club and remains on the radar of most European clubs.

Arsenal is one of them, as he would fit perfectly into the plans of Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

The Gunners already know he won’t come cheap, considering the clubs chasing his signature and his release clause has now leaked.

Bild via Sun Sports claims the midfielder’s release clause stands at £51million.

That fee is more than the Gunners paid for Martin Odegaard, but the Norwegian has been struggling for form at the Emirates.

Emile Smith Rowe has been the main attacking midfielder at Arsenal this season, but the prospect of pairing him and Szoboszlai is an exciting proposition.

It remains unclear if the Gunners would move for him in the January transfer window, but waiting until the end of this season might prove too costly with several other clubs looking to sign him.