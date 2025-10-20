Arsenal now know how much they can sign Newcastle star

Arsenal have been monitoring Anthony Gordon closely over recent seasons as they continue to assess players who could strengthen their attacking options. The club are now understood to have a clear idea of what it would take to secure his services, and any move for the Newcastle United forward would come at a significant cost.

Gordon came close to joining Liverpool in the summer of 2024, but after the transfer failed to materialise, he chose to remain at Newcastle and signed a new contract. That contract included a release clause, a strategic measure ensuring that Newcastle retained control over the future of one of their key players. The inclusion of such a clause has since become an important aspect of how Newcastle manage their top performers, allowing them to dictate the terms under which they might leave.

The Significance of the Clause

During the most recent transfer window, Newcastle reluctantly parted with Alexander Isak, who moved to Liverpool for a record-breaking fee. Isak’s departure demonstrated the club’s unwillingness to lose its best talent unless forced by circumstances. Unlike the Swedish striker, who did not have a release clause, Gordon’s contract gives interested clubs a defined route to sign him.

According to iNews, Gordon agreed to a release clause worth around £100 million when he signed his latest deal. This clause sets a clear benchmark and ensures that Newcastle will not engage in drawn-out negotiations or accept bids below its valuation. For Arsenal, this figure represents both an opportunity and a challenge. It offers a straightforward way to complete a transfer but demands a substantial financial commitment.

Arsenal’s Strategic Options

For Arsenal, pursuing Gordon would align with their ambition to add dynamic and versatile attacking players capable of enhancing their title prospects. However, the financial implications of meeting such a high clause mean that any decision must be carefully considered within the club’s overall transfer strategy. Newcastle are known for standing firm in negotiations, and it rarely allows important players to leave unless the full contractual terms are met.

Should Arsenal decide to proceed, their most effective course of action would be to meet the £100 million clause in full. Doing so would compel Newcastle to allow the player to open discussions and could pave the way for a move to the Emirates Stadium. Meeting the clause would also prevent any prolonged transfer dispute and ensure that the process remains transparent and direct, reflecting the seriousness of Arsenal’s intent.

