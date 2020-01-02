Arsenal now know how much transfer target will cost

rabiot

Juventus set asking price for Arsenal top target Adrien Rabiot.

Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their squad in this transfer window as Mikel Arteta rebuilds the side.

The Gunners have made a good start under the Spaniard and that should inspire the club’s board to invest in the squad.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly handed a list of his targets to the Gunners ahead of the transfer window.

Reports from Star Sports claim that Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot is one of the major targets Arteta has asked for. The French midfielder joined Juve last summer after running down his contract at PSG.

He has, however, struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Allianz Stadium. He started consecutive games for the first time just before the winter break.

Juventus had previously denied wanting the midfielder to move, however, Star Sports is reporting that there has been a change of heart.

The report further claims that the Italian giants are prepared to sell him for £25 million now if a suitor can meet that amount.

Arsenal had been looking for an initial loan move for the Frenchman, but it seems they will have to open their cheque book now.

Rabiot’s move has become more important recently with Granit Xhaka’s future up in the air. If the Swiss midfielder eventually leaves the Emirate, Rabiot would be his ideal replacement.

The only real issue with Rabiot is the baggage he brings with him. He seems a volatile individual very eager to throw his toys out of the pram when he does not get his own way

Updated: January 2, 2020 — 1:34 pm

  1. Reggie
    Reggie

    He will not be coming if xhaka stays, i know which one i would prefer.

    Reply
  2. gotanidea
    gotanidea

    Why not get Eduardo Camavinga instead?

    – A Real Madrid target
    – Only 17 years old, so his value can only go up
    – A left-footed DM with good long range passing ability like Xhaka and Rabiot, perfect to play as left DM, left CB or left back

    Reply
    1. Sean M
      Sean M

      That boy looks the mutts nuts. Unfortunately, I think he’ll end up at a bigger club for an obscene amount.

      Reply
  3. Le Coq Monster
    Le Coq Monster

    Can he play as a central defender ?………………..confirmed Chambers out for 6 to 9 months!

    Reply
    1. gotanidea
      gotanidea

      Poor Chambers just started to show his worth, but Holding is back

      Reply
    2. Sue
      Sue

      Poor sod… so cruel… how many more?! Jeez, we’ve had more than our fair share of these injuries.

      Reply
  4. kev
    kev

    Arteta has convinced Xhaka to stay so he’ll not be leaving this January. However, a move in the summer to Hertha Berlin is still on the cards

    Reply
  5. Lugdush
    Lugdush

    Sell xhaka for 25 mm and invest that amount in rabiot looks like a pretty good peace of business to me

    Reply
  6. Sean
    Sean

    If Xhaka does what he did last night consistently along side Lucas then he will have our backing again… I’d still sign Rabiot but in the summer when Elneny and all the deadwood leave all leave.

    Reply
  7. Innit
    Innit

    Sell Xhaka for £25 mil and get Rabiot

    But because of Chambers injury we need to get a solid CB in January if at all possible

    Reply
  8. S
    S

    Long term injuries since we moved out of Highbury:
    Diaby
    Wilshere twice
    Walcott
    Welbeck twice
    Cazorla
    Holding
    Bellerin
    Chambers

    Inquiry needed. Otherwise players will not try to join us in case they injure themselves!

    Reply
    1. Le Coq Monster
      Le Coq Monster

      Luckily Arsenal have private medical care, otherwise we could bankrupt the NHS!

      Reply
    2. Jim will fix it
      Jim will fix it

      @S The grass is greener on the other side 🤪

      Reply
    3. AY75
      AY75

      You forgot Ramsey….. twice too, I think

      Reply
      1. Reggie
        Reggie

        Rosicky, koscielny and the list goes on.

        Reply
  9. AY75
    AY75

    Another mop haired player in our ranks…. Luiz and Guendouzi will be buzzing 😂

    Reply

