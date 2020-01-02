Arsenal now know how much transfer target will cost

Juventus set asking price for Arsenal top target Adrien Rabiot.
Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their squad in this transfer window as Mikel Arteta rebuilds the side.
The Gunners have made a good start under the Spaniard and that should inspire the club’s board to invest in the squad.
Mikel Arteta has reportedly handed a list of his targets to the Gunners ahead of the transfer window.
Reports from Star Sports claim that Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot is one of the major targets Arteta has asked for. The French midfielder joined Juve last summer after running down his contract at PSG.
He has, however, struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Allianz Stadium. He started consecutive games for the first time just before the winter break.
Juventus had previously denied wanting the midfielder to move, however, Star Sports is reporting that there has been a change of heart.
The report further claims that the Italian giants are prepared to sell him for £25 million now if a suitor can meet that amount.
Arsenal had been looking for an initial loan move for the Frenchman, but it seems they will have to open their cheque book now.
Rabiot’s move has become more important recently with Granit Xhaka’s future up in the air. If the Swiss midfielder eventually leaves the Emirate, Rabiot would be his ideal replacement.
The only real issue with Rabiot is the baggage he brings with him. He seems a volatile individual very eager to throw his toys out of the pram when he does not get his own way
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
He will not be coming if xhaka stays, i know which one i would prefer.
Why not get Eduardo Camavinga instead?
– A Real Madrid target
– Only 17 years old, so his value can only go up
– A left-footed DM with good long range passing ability like Xhaka and Rabiot, perfect to play as left DM, left CB or left back
That boy looks the mutts nuts. Unfortunately, I think he’ll end up at a bigger club for an obscene amount.
Can he play as a central defender ?………………..confirmed Chambers out for 6 to 9 months!
Poor Chambers just started to show his worth, but Holding is back
Poor sod… so cruel… how many more?! Jeez, we’ve had more than our fair share of these injuries.
Arteta has convinced Xhaka to stay so he’ll not be leaving this January. However, a move in the summer to Hertha Berlin is still on the cards
Sell xhaka for 25 mm and invest that amount in rabiot looks like a pretty good peace of business to me
If Xhaka does what he did last night consistently along side Lucas then he will have our backing again… I’d still sign Rabiot but in the summer when Elneny and all the deadwood leave all leave.
Sell Xhaka for £25 mil and get Rabiot
But because of Chambers injury we need to get a solid CB in January if at all possible
Long term injuries since we moved out of Highbury:
Diaby
Wilshere twice
Walcott
Welbeck twice
Cazorla
Holding
Bellerin
Chambers
Inquiry needed. Otherwise players will not try to join us in case they injure themselves!
Luckily Arsenal have private medical care, otherwise we could bankrupt the NHS!
@S The grass is greener on the other side 🤪
You forgot Ramsey….. twice too, I think
Rosicky, koscielny and the list goes on.
Another mop haired player in our ranks…. Luiz and Guendouzi will be buzzing 😂