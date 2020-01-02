Arsenal now know how much transfer target will cost

Juventus set asking price for Arsenal top target Adrien Rabiot.

Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their squad in this transfer window as Mikel Arteta rebuilds the side.

The Gunners have made a good start under the Spaniard and that should inspire the club’s board to invest in the squad.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly handed a list of his targets to the Gunners ahead of the transfer window.

Reports from Star Sports claim that Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot is one of the major targets Arteta has asked for. The French midfielder joined Juve last summer after running down his contract at PSG.

He has, however, struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Allianz Stadium. He started consecutive games for the first time just before the winter break.

Juventus had previously denied wanting the midfielder to move, however, Star Sports is reporting that there has been a change of heart.

The report further claims that the Italian giants are prepared to sell him for £25 million now if a suitor can meet that amount.

Arsenal had been looking for an initial loan move for the Frenchman, but it seems they will have to open their cheque book now.

Rabiot’s move has become more important recently with Granit Xhaka’s future up in the air. If the Swiss midfielder eventually leaves the Emirate, Rabiot would be his ideal replacement.

The only real issue with Rabiot is the baggage he brings with him. He seems a volatile individual very eager to throw his toys out of the pram when he does not get his own way