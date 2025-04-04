Arsenal now knows how much key target will cost Arsenal in wages

Arsenal and other suitors vying for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams face a significant financial obstacle this summer, with the Spanish international’s salary expectations set to eclipse current top earners at several elite sides. The 22-year-old, whose £50 million release clause remains active, is already on a substantial wage at Athletic—reportedly nearing £200,000 weekly—but now seeks a further increase to align with the Premier League’s highest earners, reports 90mins.

Athletic’s unique recruitment strategy—limited exclusively to Basque-born or developed players—forces the club to offer competitive salaries to retain talent, as replacing stars like Williams is virtually impossible under their self-imposed restrictions. This has positioned Williams among La Liga’s top earners, with suitors now needing to surpass that benchmark to lure him away.

While Arsenal lead the race for Williams, their pursuit clashes with plans to renew contracts for Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhães, alongside targeting a marquee striker. The Gunners’ wage structure, though more flexible than rivals’, risks strain if they meet Williams’ demands—reportedly seeking parity with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice’s £250,000 weekly deals.

Barcelona’s financial woes, exacerbated by La Liga’s scrutiny of their VIP box sales and reduced salary cap, complicate any move. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s preference for performance-linked contracts—offering lower base wages with heavy bonuses—may clash with Williams’ desire for guaranteed earnings.

Williams’ standout performances at Euro 2024 initially made his release clause seem a bargain, but his revised demands now test clubs’ fiscal discipline. With Athletic’s policy ensuring minimal negotiation leverage for buyers, interested teams must weigh the cost of securing a dynamic winger against their broader financial strategies.

As the summer window approaches, Williams’ future hinges on whether Arsenal, Barcelona, or Chelsea can reconcile their budgetary limits with his ambition—or if Athletic’s prized asset remains in Bilbao for another season.