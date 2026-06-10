Arsenal now knows they must pay more than £130m for attacker

Arsenal remain keen to sign Julian Alvarez this summer, but they may now have to pay more than £130 million to secure his signature. The Gunners continue to explore ways of strengthening their attacking options ahead of the new season and regard the Argentine as one of the standout talents capable of elevating the squad.

Arsenal view Alvarez as a player who could become one of the central figures in their long-term project. His quality, versatility and proven ability at the highest level have made him an attractive target as Arsenal seek to build on recent success and remain competitive in major competitions.

Atletico Madrid’s Firm Stance

Atletico Madrid consider Alvarez to be one of their most important players and have no intention of allowing him to leave easily during this transfer window. Their determination to retain the forward means that any potential deal is expected to be difficult to negotiate.

Several clubs have entered the race for his signature, including Barcelona and PSG, with Arsenal having monitored the growing interest for several months. Competition from other elite European sides has only increased the complexity of any possible transfer discussions.

However, the situation appears to have intensified further following fresh developments involving another major rival.

Real Madrid Enter the Race

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid made a surprise move for Alvarez by submitting an offer worth £130 million, which Atletico rejected.

The report states that Atletico directed their city rivals towards the player’s release clause, a response that also serves as a clear indication to Arsenal that they would have to exceed £130 million if they wish to complete a deal for the attacker.

Such a transfer would make Alvarez the most expensive player Arsenal have ever signed, surpassing the fee paid for Declan Rice. While there is little doubt regarding the Argentine’s quality and potential impact, questions remain over whether Arsenal would be willing to commit such a substantial amount to secure his services.

The coming weeks may provide greater clarity as clubs continue to assess their priorities and financial positions during the transfer window.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…