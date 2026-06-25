Arsenal now leads Liverpool in the race for Ligue 1 star

Bradley Barcola is attracting interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, with Arsenal currently believed to be leading the race for his signature, according to Football Insider. The winger has emerged as one of the most closely monitored attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window, following strong performances for Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcola is finding it difficult to secure regular starting opportunities at Paris Saint-Germain, although he remains part of Luis Enrique’s plans and continues to contribute when called upon. This situation could open the door for a potential departure, even though PSG are keen to retain their strongest players following recent European success and continued domestic dominance.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Barcola

Arsenal see Barcola as an ideal candidate to strengthen their left-sided attacking options, with both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard expected to face uncertain futures beyond the current season. The French winger is considered an upgrade in that position and fits the club’s long-term recruitment strategy focused on young, high-potential players capable of immediate impact within the current squad structure.

Liverpool is also interested in Barcola, but reports suggest they have begun to prioritise alternative winger targets. Arsenal are therefore increasingly believed to have moved ahead in the race, with discussions reportedly taking place as both clubs assess their attacking options ahead of the transfer window.

PSG stance on potential departure

PSG are not actively seeking to sell Barcola, but the club’s position could change if the player pushes for a move. Much may depend on Arsenal’s ability to persuade him to relocate to London and the level of any formal offer submitted during the window before a final decision now.

If negotiations progress, Barcola could request a transfer, although he is not expected to be available cheaply given his age, potential, and importance to PSG’s squad depth and long-term consideration overall.

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